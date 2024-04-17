Exploring Keanu Reeves' Major Animated Movie Roles As Actor Joins Sonic The Hedgehog 3 As Shadow

Get ready for another thrilling animation adventure as Keanu Reeves is all set to lend his voice to Shadow the Hedgehog in the much-anticipated Sonic the Hedgehog 3! While we await Sonic the Hedgehog 3, explore the Matrix alum’s significant roles in animated movies.

Keanu Reeves is confirmed to be joining Sonic 3

Last week at Cinema Con, Paramount+ revealed upcoming projects and gave a first glimpse at the third Sonic Hedgehog sequel. Jim Carrey’s Dr. Robotnik is depressed after the events of the last film until Shadow the Hedgehog (Reeves) joins him in the adventure.

Although it’s the character’s debut in the films, it’s well known in the video game world. Shadow the Hedgehog was introduced in the 2001 video game Sonic Adventure 2, so it was a long time coming. The character is described as opposite to Sonic and a much darker and edgier version of him.

Keanu Reeves's major roles in animated films

Besides starring in the live-action Matrix, Reeves also stars in its animated version, Animatrix. It is a compilation of nine short stories connected to the live-action film. This version dives into the back story and adds new branches to expand the universe.

Another world-renowned animation franchise with Reeves's cameo is Toy Story 4. In the film, he plays the stunt motorcyclist Duke Caboom.

The John Wick star takes on the role of Batman in the animated movie DC League of Super Pets. The film is produced by Warner Animation Group, DC Entertainment, and Seven Bucks Productions and stars Dwayne Johnson and Kevin Hart.

The cast of Sonic the Hedgehog 3

Paramount+ picked up the franchise in 2020, and the first film, Sonic the Hedgehog, was a commercial success, garnering $319 million globally. The sequel surpassed the collection by earning $404 million worldwide.

The Jeff Fowler-directed film stars Jim Carrey in the lead role. It also features voice star Ben Schwartz as Sonic opposite James Marsden as Sonic’s human friend Tom Wachowski. Idris Elba, Tika Sumpter, and Keanu Reeves will also lend their voices.