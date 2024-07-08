Viola Davis is not just an Oscar-winning actress but she is also a proud mom to her daughter, Genesis Tennon whom she shares with her husband, Julius Tennon. The actress has worked in award-winning movies and television series and has an extraordinary work life, But still, she makes sure to celebrate her daughter's best days, like her birthday.

Viola Davis shares excitement for daughter's 14th birthday

Last week, Viola Davis dropped a rare picture with her soon-to-be 14-year-old daughter, Genesis Tennon before her birthday this Wednesday. The EGOT champion, 58, who has 16.9 million social media followers, wrote, "I love her so much," in the caption.

In the picture, Davis wraps her daughter with one arm while holding her hip in a black zip-up hoodie and trousers. Genesis, who turns 14 on July 10, is seen wearing a black tank top and beige cargo pants. Her red and black braids are twisted into two ponytails.

Who is Viola Davis's daughter Genesis?

Genesis was born on July 10, 2010. In October 2011, Davis and Julius welcomed her into their family through adoption. On the red carpet at her film The Help's opening that year, Davis revealed she was "about to adopt a baby". Davis revealed in December 2020 that her daughter aspires to be a movie star, just like her.

She voiced hatchling Vivi in The Angry Birds Movie 2, her big screen debut, in 2019. The daughters of Nicole Kidman, Sunday Rose and Faith, and the daughter of Gal Gadot, Alma Versano, both portrayed similar roles. In 2021, Genesis stepped into modeling when she and her mother appeared in a photo essay spread for W Magazine.

Viola Davis is also a step-mother to two children

With Julius' six-year marriage to ex-wife Sheryl Arnold ending in 1980, Davis is also the stepmother to Julius' two children: son Duriel Tennon, 44, and daughter Shevonda Tennon, 47.

