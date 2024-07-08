Jennifer Lopez recently celebrated the release of her 2021 single Cambia El Paso, a stirring song about accepting change and going on. The post was made in response to reports that she and Ben Affleck had a falling out and didn't spend the Fourth of July together. Lopez first released the song in July 2021, a few months after her breakup with Alex Rodriguez.

Jennifer Lopez and Ben Affleck celebrated the 4th of July separately

When translated from Spanish to English, the song's lyrics read, "He doesn't deserve to have her in his arms." But the clip Jennifer Lopez shared didn't include that particular portion of the song. Previously, Lopez had celebrated the Fourth of July in New York without her husband, Ben Affleck, who was in Los Angeles, according to the post.

The post the JLO shared only featured the pre-chorus and chorus, which goes, "Uno, dos, tres, uno, dos tres, avanza," which means "one, two, three, move forward."

Jennifer Lopez and Ben Affleck

A source told PEOPLE that Affleck, 51, moved out of the couple's shared Los Angeles residence in late June. Affleck and Lopez tied the knot in 2022. The couple is focused on their separate lives this summer and doesn't have any plans together.

Although Lopez's cryptic social media statements and their separate Christmas celebrations have left fans wondering about the future of their romance, the couple has not publicly addressed the rumors.

The sources pointed out the couple's race to be in the spotlight as one of the causes behind their turbulent marriage, but Jennifer Lopez and Ben Affleck are working their way out of it. About their relationship, Affleck stated in a 2023 interview that he preferred his union to remain private on social media.

