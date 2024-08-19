What is Sophie Turner's Net Worth in 2024? Everything You Need to Know About Her GOT Fortune

Sophie Turner, English actress known for being Sansa Stark of the widely appreciated HBO series Game of Thrones. She has stated that various complications in her personal life such as the death of her twin brother before birth has had an impact in her acting as she can easily depict strong emotions in her acts. Due to dedication, she has received ample of critical appreciation and has become one of the noticeable character on the show.

In addition to her work on Game of Thrones, Turner has appeared in films such as X-Men: The movies included are; Apocalypse and Dark Phoenix, and in the series, Survive. She’s also remained in the public eye for her relationships, marriage to Joe Jonas in 2019, and the subsequent birth of their daughter Willa in 2020.

Sophie has a net worth of $10 million, as per celebrity net worth. Besides acting, she has shown herself as a vining lady on the videos Sucker by Jonas Brothers in 2019 & What a Man Gotta Do in 2020, and Oblivion by the famous Bastille in 2014.

From early life in Northampton to Game of Thrones stardom

Sophie Turner has real name Sophie Belinda Turner, she was born on February 21, 1996 in Northampton, England. She was raised by her mother Sally, a previously-employed nursery school teacher, father Andrew, a pallet distributor, and older brothers James and Will in Chesterton, Warwickshire. Sophie had a twin brother, sadly he did not make it in pregnancy. She has once discussed how this loss impacted her describing it as a void in her life which she has infused her acting with.

Advertisement

She spent her early learning years at Warwick Prep School and later at The King’s High School for Girls. Hei married a Norwegian man, and when she joined the cast of a Game of Thrones, she had a tutor on set until she reaches the age of 16. Turner acted from her young age being in the Playbox Theatre Company when she was three years old.

Sophie Turner's career evolution

Ever since getting her big break in 2009 portraying Sansa Stark on the set of Game of Thrones. It first aired in April 2011 and soon attracted a lot of viewership, with the number increasing from 2. From two million viewers at the beginning to 19. It grows thus: From 9.5 million to 18 million in episode 6, to 22 million for episode 9 and hits 3 million by the last episode. The year 2016 saw that while ranking the characters on the show, Rolling Stone put Sansa Stark at position 4, TheWrap did the same. Turner’s family for instance adopted the dog that was used to stage Sansa’s dire wolf towards the end of the first series.

Advertisement

Turner acted in her first film in Another Me in 2013 along with acting in the TV movie The Thirteenth Tale. She also read the audiobook Cassandra Clare’s City of Heavenly Fire in 2014 and acted in Barely Lethal in the following year 2015. Her role as Jean Grey in X-Men: Apocalypse (2016) was remarkable, for the movie earned $543. 9 million. She reprises this role in Dark Phoenix (2019) that was grossing $252. 4 million.

In 2018, Turner starred in Josie and Time Freak. The following year, she appeared in the revenge thriller Heavy. In 2020, Turner played a plane crash survivor in the streaming series Survive and took on the role of Westley in Home Movie: The Princess Bride, a project filmed during the COVID-19 pandemic with actors using their smartphones while in isolation.

In November 2020, it was announced that Turner would join the cast of the animated HBO Max series The Prince. She was also cast in June 2021 as the daughter of novelist Michael Peterson in the HBO Max true crime series The Staircase, which explores the 2001 murder case involving Peterson's wife, Kathleen.

Advertisement

Sophie Turner’s personal life

Sophie Turner began dating Joseph Jonas, a singer in 2016 and engagement was announced in October, 2017. The couple got a marriage license on May 1, 2019 and got an impromptu wedding in Las Vegas where Sophie officially hyphenated her last name. They also had their white wedding in Paris at St. Moritz Place on 29 June 2019. Willa was born to the couple on July 22, 2020. The track recorded as Hesitate the Jonas Brothers, which became part of their album Happiness Begins, released in 2019, was inspired by her.

Sophie portrayed on Game of Thrones also spoke in June 2019 on Dr. Phil’s podcast, Phil in the Blanks, suffered from depression at that period. Se noted that she first experienced the issues with her mental health before she was 17, and they became worse mainly due to the stressful situations caused by puberty and the exposure to the cyberbullying of social networks. Sophie admitted that she was on medication, in therapy at CAST Centers – one of the most popular centers for combating mental health and addiction, and that she took a year off from acting for her own mental health.

In September 2023 they officially divorced.

ALSO READ: Veteran Hollywood Star John Aprea Passes Away Of Natural Causes; Actor Was 83

Luxury real estate investments

Sophie Turner and Joe Jonas bought a new house in the Encino neighborhood of Los Angeles this year; the residence measures 15,0000 square feet and cost $14. 1 million. It had nine bedrooms, eleven bathrooms, wine cellar, gym, home theatre, two kitchens and so on, all set in luxurious premises. The outdoor space was in the form of an A-frame with a pool, spa, a putting green as well as a guest house. They listed the home for sale in June 2021 at $16. purchased 75 million and later sold it to ZEDD for 15 million. It was 2 million in October 2021.

Advertisement

In 2020, they decided to list a condo that is in Manhattan for $6 million and thus continued to expand their stakes in expensive property.

In September 2021, Joe and Sophie invested $11 million in a stunning waterfront mansion in Miami. This 10,400-square-foot property boasted a gym, pool, spa, sauna, and a dock for a yacht. In November 2022, they put the Miami mansion on the market for just under $17 million and accepted an offer of $15 million in August 2023. During their ownership, they updated the exterior paint and redesigned the interior, making it even more stylish and inviting.

Awards and nominations highlighting her film success

Way back 2019, Sophie Turner received formal invitation for a Primetime Emmy nomination for being an excellent Supporting Actress of Game of Thrones. The entire cast also brought home a Merit,Honorary Award at the CinEuphoria Awards at 2020 and a shiny Best TV Ensemble at the IGN Summer Movie Awards 2019. The Game of Thrones gang was on fire with seven Screen Actors Guild Award nominations for being an outstanding Ensemble in a Drama Series. Sophie herself brought it home with a Glamour Award for the Best UK TV Actress in 2016 and an EWwy Award of the Best Supporting Actress in Drama. It also earned her some nominations from the Academy of Science Fiction, Fantasy & Horror Films in 2019 and from the Young Artist Awards in 2013.

Advertisement

Then in 2016, Sophie Turner stood at the top of world with her deeming success of Huading Awards of worldwide best actor/actress of year followed by Kineo Diamanti Award in the Venice International Film Festival. Fast forward to 2018, she bagged a Best Actress award for her performance in the film Josie at the Mammoth Film Festival. She was a hot pick in 2019 with four People's Choice Award nominations: It has the Favorite Drama TV Star and the Favorite Female TV star in the category of Game of Thrones Favorite Action Movie Star, and Favorite Female Movie Star in the category Dark Phoenix. The crew of X-Men: Apocalypse was voted as the Favorite Squad in the Kids’ Choice Awards 2017 While Sophie was nominated for the Teen Choice Award 2019 in the category of Choice Sci-Fi/Fantasy Movie Actress for Dark Phoenix.

ALSO READ: Love Is Blind UK Finale: Release Date, What To Expect And More