Joe Jonas Says His New Album 'Music For People Who Believe In Love' Was Therapy For Him After Divorce From Sophie Turner

Joe Jonas had a rough year following the divorce process from the Game of Thrones sensation, Sophie Turner. He had turned to music to seek therapy and in a recent interview, he stated how his upcoming solo album titled, Music For People Who Believe In Love served him well in his healing process. It is slated to arrive on October 18th, 2024.

TMZ spoke with Joe Jonas in NYC on Wednesday and asked him about his next project, a solo record titled Music for People Who Believe in Love. He noted that the album was therapeutic for him.

Considering how he advertised the album, his statement made sense given what he had gone through since splitting with Sophie Turner. Joe was asked whether he’d seen a therapist during this period. He said, "Therapy is great," while agreeing that his album making process was a form of therapy for him as well.

The singer revealed that creating the album helped him get over things and also endorsed therapy as something wonderful. Earlier while still married to Sophie, Joe openly talked about attending therapy as well.

Joe and Sophie started dating in 2016 and got engaged the following year before getting married in Las Vegas in 2019. There have been legal battles between the ex-Disney Channel actor and the Do Revenge star over custody of their two children: Willa and Delphine.

On the other hand, Sophie moved on with British aristocrat Peregrine Pearson while Joe dated actress Stormi Bree briefly before being linked with Lebanese actress Laila Abdallah.

Joe Jonas shared his thought process behind upcoming album

Joe Jonas has announced his second solo album Music For People Who Believe In Love via Republic Records which will be released on October 18th.

As per Variety, Jonas talked about his new solo work with enthusiasm; he referred to the album as an expression of gratitude, faith, and love. The songs look back on his life and all the things that have made him lucky incorporating themes of fatherhood, friendship, and happiness.

Jonas hopes this album gave half as much joy to others as it did himself when making it. In a statement he said, "These songs reflect on my life from a bird’s-eye view acknowledging the many blessings around me."

Joe’s first solo album Fastlife was released in October 2011. It peaked at number 15 on Billboard 200 with its lead single See No More claiming a peak position of 92 on Hot 100.

