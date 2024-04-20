Taylor Swift's Ex Joe Alwyn Wanted To Keep Romance With Popstar Away From Public Eye; Sources Claim As TTPD Releases

The world although grooves to the words of Taylor Swift, she might be speaking of her scars. The superstar, who dropped her new album, titled The Tortured Poets Department, was once in love with the British actor, Joe Alwyn.

However, it was a thing not meant to be. Reflecting on her past life, Swift even seems to express her feelings in her latest album. Read on, as we try to decode a few lyrics on The Tortured Poets Department.

Taylor Swift and Joe Alwyn

Having a range of movie credits, this Koe Alwyn once held a great place in the singer's heart. Taylor Swift and Joe Alwyn were in deep love, once they presumably started dating each other in 2016. This relationship even pulled The Favorites actors into the spotlight.

Nevertheless, Alwyn wanted to keep this whole romance a huge secret. The one for which he tried his best to hide. Recently, a source close to Joe Alwyn opened up to PEOPLE, about why the actor wanted this relationship with the Cruel Summer singer to be a secret.

The source stated that when the people around Alwyn came to know about his involvement with Swift, "(the relationship) took a lot of people by surprise." Further, the source has even added, "But he wasn't showing off in some way," and that Alwyn intentionally kept the whole relationship away from the world.

In the recently released report by PEOPLE, the source went on to say that the Conversation With Friends actor wanted his romance with Taylor Swift to be his "his own personal story."

Joe in April 2022 stated to the WSJ Magazine, "If I had a pound for every time I think I've been told I've been engaged, then I'd have a lot of pound coins." Adding, "I mean, the truth is, if the answer was yes, I wouldn't say, and if the answer was no, I wouldn't say."

Taylor Swift and Joe Alwyn were together for almost six years. They broke up in 2023.

Taylor Swift about her relationship with Joe Alwyn

Taylor Swift is currently dating the tight end of the Kansas City Chiefs, Travis Kelce. The two are happily in love and do not shy away from indulging in PDA.

Speaking of her feelings and the time she spent with Harriet actor, the singer might just have let her heart out. In So Long, London, you can hear "I stopped trying to make him laugh / Stopped trying to drill the safe," also hinting, "And I'm pissed off you let me give you all that youth for free."

Similarly, in Fresh Out the Slammer, Swift is heard singing, "Another summer taking cover / Rolling thunder, he don't understand me / Splintered back in winter / Silent dinner, bitter he was with her in dreams."

Both the stars first stepped in public together in May 2017, after dating for a few months. As per the fans, it all began during the 2016 Met Gala. However, the two have now moved on and are focusing on their own paths.

