Spaceman TRAILER: J.K. Simmons, Mena Massoud And Trevor Copp Star In Press Play Films’s Sci-Fi Project

Press Play Films brings a unique psychological theme to life with Spaceman!

The film explores inner demons like imposter syndrome or insecurity that gets in the way of greatness. Oscar-winning actor J.K. Simmons, Aladdin’s Mena Massoud, and Trevor Copp are stars of the sci-fi drama!

Spaceman trailer unveiled its unique theme

The film, written and directed by emerging filmmaker Dan Abramovici, Spaceman, is an effort to combine classic Hollywood techniques inspired by Charlie Chaplin and Buster Keaton with modern-day practical effects. The intellectual theme comes to life with an array of techniques, including mime, stop motion, classic animation, and theatrical elements.

Moreover, the film is a continuation of Abramovici’s previous work, including the Oscar-qualifying short Play It Again. Spaceman is about an artist’s journey to find his lost creativity and passion. To reclaim his talents, he must face his importer syndrome, played by Simmons, and team up with his passion, played by Massoud. The themes are daunting, realistic, and relevant all at once!

Creator of Spaceman talks about the intention of the film

Spaceman is produced by Mashayekhi, Massoud, and Abramovici under the Press Play Productions banner. The writer-director’s approach to filmmaking is one of a kind; one of his best works includes his heart-wrenching Oscar nom-worthy short film, Play It Again—which also won best short film at the 2021 Austin Film Festival.

Although Abramovici is establishing himself as a great filmmaker—his upcoming feature, Searching for Marceau, is already creating hype—his career started as an actor in Sofia Coppola’s Priscilla and CBS’s Star Trek Discovery.

He spoke to Variety about his intentions behind creating Spaceman and said he wants to “blur the lines between the tangible and the ephemeral.” He added that delving into Spaceman’s subconscious gives a glimpse behind the “cathartic nature of artistic creation.”

Producer Mashayekhi said the film is unique because it has a commercial approach but stays true to its artistic integrity. It’s a movie that audiences all over the world will relate to on so many levels,” he added.