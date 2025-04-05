MCU to Expand Cast for Avengers: Doomsday? Find Out as Kevin Feige Teases New Additions

It was a serious business when Marvel Studios started live-streaming the upcoming Avengers film's cast announcement. Avengers: Doomsday is set to hit production soon in London and has dropped many jaws around the globe as it revealed the big names joining the new ensemble.

However, it seems like the franchise is not done including names for the grand battle, which acts as a Doom over the multiverse. Well, pun intended, because Robert Downey Jr. is all set to appear as Doctor Doom, the villain of the highly anticipated movie.

Talking in a pre-recorded video at the recently held CinemaCon, Kevin Feige hyped the attendees even more. The head of Marvel Studios, who is currently in the UK to witness the initial filming of Avengers: Doomsday, stated, “We revealed many, not all."

His words strongly hint at other major actors joining the movie soon. While the filmmaker gave this big update about the next grand ensemble of superheroes, Kevin Feige then went on to add that the groups who will fight against Robert Downey Jr.’s Victor von Doom aka Doctor Doom include the rebuilt Avengers, the Thunderbolts, the Fantastic Four, the Wakandans, and the original X-Men from the 20th Century Fox era.

It is expected that Anthony Mackie’s Sam Wilson will lead the new Avengers now that he is Captain America.

The casting announcement that shattered records and also the stereotypical superhero fatigue saw notable names joining Avengers: Doomsday.

Starring Chris Hemsworth’s Thor, it also announced Pedro Pascal as Mister Fantastic, Paul Rudd’s Ant-Man, Vanessa Kirby as Invisible Woman, and more.

Meanwhile, one big name that was missing from the list was Tom Holland’s Spider-Man. But worry not, it is being largely reported that the recently titled Spider-Man: Brand New Day would act as a bridge between Doomsday and Secret Wars.

Avengers: Doomsday is set to hit the theaters on May 1, 2026.

