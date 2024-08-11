Marvel Shares Major Updates About X-Men '97 Season 2 At D23 Expo Ft. Wolverine, Magneto, Polaris & More

Disney+ premiered the first X-Men ‘97 season 2 footage, previewing the upcoming Marvel animated show. X-Men '97, a continuation of X-Men: The Animated Series, was one of Marvel Studios' biggest projects in 2024. The world is eagerly awaiting the second season, which has yet to receive a premiere date on Disney+.

At Marvel Studios’ D23 2024 presentation for Marvel Animation, where Screen Rant is in attendance, X-Men ‘97 season 2 was one of the shows they brought. After the big ending to X-Men ‘97 season 1, the first season 2 footage was finally presented to the crowd.

During the footage that was presented for X-Men '97 season 2, it was revealed that a couple of new faces will be coming into the fold. One of them is Danger, based on the Danger Room from the X-Men mythology, which is where the mutants train in the X-Mansion. It has been known in the comics that the Danger Room gains self-awareness and takes a more physical role in the mythology.

While she was one of the X-Men characters featured in X-Men: The Animated Series, there will be a bigger focus on one of Magneto's many children in X-Men '97 season 2. Lorna Dane, a.k.a. Polaris, will show up in X-Men '97 season 2, after making a cameo in season 1 where viewers saw an older version of her. At the time of this story's publication, a voice actor for Polaris has not been revealed for X-Men '97 season 2.

Here are the top 5 moments from D23.

1. Wolverine gets his Adamantium claws back

Wolverine, who had his metal claws removed by Magneto, returned to use them. A tease shows him stating "I'm back" and using his newly minted Adamantium claws.

2. New villains

The images of Lady Deathstrike and Sabretooth can be seen who appear ready to fight against the X-Men. A companion clip shows Nightcrawler in Japanese garb attacking ninjas, suggesting the X-Men may travel to Japan and encounter Lady Deathstrike.

3. Polaris

The teaser features Polaris, the green-haired metal-manipulating daughter of Magneto, appearing twice. The first is a solo reveal, while the second shows her fighting alongside Forge. Polaris, previously voiced by Terri Hawkes, made her return to the 1992 X-Men: The Animated Series.

4. The Danger

The Astonishing Era, written by Joss Whedon with art by John Cassaday, introduced the sentient physical manifestation of The Danger Room. After upgrading The Danger Room with Shi’ar technology, the room gained consciousness and later revealed itself in a female form and sought revenge on the X-Men. Calling herself Danger, we see a quick view of her X-Men ’97 design, and she looks vicious.

5. Grant Morrison era emerges

The X-Men comics adapted to the black leather look after the film franchise's success, featuring new designs by Frank Quietly. In a teaser, Scott and Jean wear the designs and perform a combo move, causing Cyclops' optic blast to prism out of his eyes.

X-Men '97 season 2 is expected to arrive in 2025, likely after Marvel Studios releases Your Friendly Neighborhood Spider-Man, Eyes of Wakanda, and Marvel Zombies. Disney+ has the option to release a new trailer before 2024 ends, and the world can currently enjoy X-Men '97 season 1 exclusively on Disney+.

