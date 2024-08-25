Spider-Man Star Jacob Batalon And Star Wars' Temuera Morrison To Join Jason Momoa And Dave Bautista's The Wrecking Crew? REPORT

They got the two most prolific stars in action-comedy to star in the film: Temuera Morrison and Jacob Batalon. Fans of this genre can't keep calm over the fact that the film features these two great stars who have risen to fame with their great performance in the Aquaman and Spider-Man series, respectively.

Announced as in-development with Amazon MGM Studios, the new project will star Dave Bautista and Jason Momoa, with production expected to begin this October. Filming for the movie will take place in New Zealand and Hawaii, as Ángel Manuel Soto steps into the director's chair fresh from Blue Beetle. This news comes by way of The Hollywood Reporter.

The Wrecking Crew delivers an adrenaline-packed story about two half-brothers—one a bad cop and the other a by-the-book Navy SEAL —who are forced to team up to solve the murder of their father. More than likely, Jonathan Tropper's script would blend high-octane action with a good deal of comedy in hefty portions the audience can't help but notice.

To cap it all off, they were filling out an already pretty excellent ensemble. Morrison will doubtless be recognized by many fans for playing the space-faring bounty hunter Boba Fett in the iconic Star Wars series. The two had previously worked together on Aquaman; therefore, it was evident that their on-screen chemistry would be a joy and a half for this new project. He is no stranger to these types of roles, having played the likable Ned Leeds, best friend to Peter Parker in the Spider-Man series. Playing a streetwise and potty-mouthed private investigator who happens to be very connected with the father of the half-brothers.

Advertisement

Teaming Bautista with Momoa is just the beginning, as The Wrecking Crew features an ensemble cast of the most eclectic variety. Manning is also joined by Morrison and Batalon, along with the eclectic talents of Frankie Adams, Miyavi, Stephen Root, and Claes Bang, the latter of whom brings a bit of flair to the movie. Helmed in expert fashion by director Soto and written with great acumen by Tropper, this is a movie ready to offer up a heady mix of suspense, action, and humor.

While Morrison's Hawaiian Governor is all business, all the time, Batalon has his character slinging quips in the streets—the seriousness and hilarity matched with equal flair. Fans of both will find much to appreciate in these recent roles that find them balancing their respective careers in divergent ways.

ALSO READ: If Not Bane, Dave Bautista Opens Up About What Role He Would Like To Play In James Gunn’s DCU