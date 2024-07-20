My Spy Costars Dave Bautista And Chloe Coleman Adore Each Other; Actress Calls The Former ‘A Loving Guy’

Dave Bautista and Chloe Coleman are set to reappear on the screen with the sequel to their film, My Spy. Ahead of the release, the co-stars opened up about their offscreen bond, which the fans adore. In conversation with Hoda and Jenna on the Today show, the stars of the comedy film shared that they are like family to one another. Bautista revealed that his 15 year old co-actress is like a buddy to him.

In their upcoming film, My Spy: The Eternal City, they will reprise their roles of JJ and Sophie to prevent a catastrophic nuclear scheme. Bautista joked in the interview with the media portal that the relationship he shares with the Marry Me actress is more like that of a father and daughter.

What did Dave Bautista say about his bond with Chloe Coleman?

In conversation with the entertainment outlet, the Guardians of the Galaxy actor stated that he loves his co-star, Coleman, like she is his real daughter. In the Today interview, the actor stated that the Big Little Lies actress is obsessed with his Winnie The Pooh tattoo and mentions of it whenever she gets a chance. In talks with Hoda and Jena, too, the actress pointed out the tattoo.

Meanwhile, sharing the kind words for her co-actor, who appeared at the teen’s theater play, Coleman said, “I think what’s so special about our friendship is that he comes even out of work to support me.” She further added, “That meant the world to me, and it was so exciting that you were there.” The actor was quick to respond, “Because I love you and I’m so proud of you.”

Coleman continued, "Well, a lot of people might think Dave is intimidating and mean, but I know him. He’s such a loving guy and he’s gentle. So yes, he does have a Winnie-the-Pooh tattoo.”

What is My Spy: The Eternal City about?

Dave Bautista and Chloe Coleman reunited on the screens for the sequel to their 2020 comedy-action film, My Spy. The movie will see JJ and Sophie joining hands to destroy a nuclear scheme. According to the logline of the movie, “JJ, a veteran CIA agent, reunites with his protégé Sophie, in order to prevent a catastrophic nuclear scheme aimed at the Vatican, which disrupts a high school choir trip to Italy.”

My Spy: The Eternal City will be available to stream on Prime Video.

