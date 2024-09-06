Stagecoach Festival 2025: Jelly Roll, Luke Combs And Zach Bryan Set To Headline Show; All We Know About Lineup So Far

As festival season winds down for 2024, anticipation is already building for the 2025 Stagecoach Festival, set to take place from April 25-27 in Indio, California. On September 5, the festival revealed its star-studded lineup, which will be headlined by country stars Zach Bryan, Jelly Roll, and Luke Combs. With a diverse mix of genres, the festival promises a weekend packed with unforgettable performances at the Empire Polo Club.

Headliner Excitement and Returning Acts

Luke Combs, who previously headlined Stagecoach in 2022, expressed his excitement about returning for another round. “Super pumped to be coming back to headline Stagecoach,” Combs said. First-time headliner Jelly Roll also shared his enthusiasm, recalling his experience as a fan in previous years and expressing his excitement about leading the event. Both artists promise to bring a high-energy performance to the festival's iconic stage.

Diverse Lineup and Fan Favorites

Beyond the headliners, Stagecoach 2025 will feature a broad range of performers, including Brothers Osborne, Lana Del Rey, and Sturgill Simpson. Pop and hip-hop stars like Nelly, T-Pain, and the Backstreet Boys are also set to make appearances. The festival will feature its signature “Late Night in Palomino” performances, Guy Fieri's Stagecoach Smokehouse, and other fan-favorite attractions, such as Diplo’s Honkytonk and the return of the Compton Cowboys.

With an impressive lineup blending country, pop, and hip-hop, Stagecoach 2025 is shaping up to be one of the most anticipated festivals of the year. Fans can mark their calendars for September 13, when passes become available for purchase on the official Stagecoach website. Be sure to grab your tickets and prepare for an unforgettable weekend of music and entertainment in the California desert.

