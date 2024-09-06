'Thought I Was Going To...': Gordon Ramsay Opens Up About Bike Accident That Left Him Severely Injured

Celebrity chef Gordon Ramsay is opening up about the terrifying bike accident that left him severely injured earlier this year. After months of recovery, Ramsay shared the full story of what caused the crash during an interview with Men’s Health, revealing how a seemingly ordinary ride turned into a harrowing experience.

The Accident's Cause and Immediate Aftermath

Ramsay explained that he was cycling when he hit a "crater-like pothole" that caused his bike to spin 180 degrees, launching him off and leaving him bloodied and disoriented. The impact cracked his helmet and left him with blurry vision. Although he attempted to continue his ride, Ramsay quickly realized the severity of his injuries and called his assistant, who directed an ambulance to his location. Fortunately, CT scans confirmed he hadn’t broken any bones, but the incident left him in need of medical care and ongoing treatment.

The Road to Recovery

Following the accident, Ramsay underwent daily lymphatic drainage treatments and physiotherapy as he dealt with significant bruising and mobility issues. Reflecting on the challenging recovery process, he shared how he relied on his assistant, Justin Mandel, to help him dress, describing the experience as both painful and humbling. Ramsay also took to Instagram on Father’s Day to talk about the accident, calling himself "lucky to be here" and showing off his massive purple bruise while reminding fans of the importance of wearing a helmet.

Though Ramsay’s bike accident was a frightening ordeal, his recovery serves as a reminder of the importance of safety precautions like wearing a helmet. While he’s still healing, the Hell’s Kitchen star remains grateful for the outcome, having avoided major injuries and broken bones. As Ramsay returns to his busy schedule, his experience is a stark warning to cyclists everywhere to stay safe, no matter how short the ride.

