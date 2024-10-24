Star Wars: Acolyte's Yord and Jecki Get New Upcoming Project; Everything We Know

What a time to be a Star Wars fan! The Acolyte Jedi Yord and Jecki are set to make a huge comeback in the universe of Star Wars. However, it isn’t exactly how we all plan to see them.

Recently, during the New York Comic Con, which was held last weekend, Star Wars made some really heavy announcements about their future novels and comic issues. This was when it was announced that both Yord and Jecki would be focused on next in a novel by author Tess Gratton.

For those unaware, the novel had already been announced back in the month of July during the grand San Diego Comic-Con. However, back then the only details that surfaced were of the book being a YA novel, which will be set within the years leading up to The Acolyte.

Per Comicbook.com, the novel in question here would be titled The Crystal Crown. Moreover, Star Wars has even released the cover art for its upcoming novel.

The outlet has even reported that The Crystal Crown would be published in July 2025.

Per reports, the novel will be taking place in the High Republic era.

Meanwhile, this big news is not the only exciting piece of information related to Star Wars. At the New York Comic Con, even Marvel revealed the cover art for the Star Wars: The High Republic comic second issue.

The aforementioned comic would feature a few more The Acolyte fan-favorite characters, Lourna Dee and Kelnacca.

For those who do not know, both the characters of Jecki and Yord, although heavily appreciated during their stint in The Acolyte, were seen to have died in the Disney+ series.

While Dafne Keen played the character of Jecki, it was Charlie Barnett who carried the iconic role of Yord. However, the fate of the characters met the hands of Qimir, who was played by the Filipino-Canadian actor Manny Jacinto.

Following the saddening end of these two most loved characters, the creator of the series, Leslye Headland, made it clear that they will be seen soon.

“Pablo Hidalgo and I have talked about that, and since wrapping up the season, there’s definitely some stuff that I would love to see come to fruition,” Headland mentioned back in July this year.

You can steam Star Wars: The Acolyte on Disney+. Star Wars: The Acolyte: The Crystal Crown will be published in July 2025.

