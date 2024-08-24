‘I Was Actually Really…’: The Acolyte Star Lee Jung-Jae Reacts to Series Cancellation

The Star Wars spinoff series Acolyte has proven to be the best Star Wars series; post-Boba Fett and The Mandalorian seem to get lukewarm responses after their subsequent seasons. The Brave Saga, created by Disney+, did well, but with a heavy heart, the series has been shut down. The diverse cast of the science fiction series put up a great eight-episode thriller, showcasing the downfall of the High Republic, but it looks like Disney didn't want another lightsaber war again.

Though many actors reflected upon the sudden closure of the series, Master Sol, played by Lee Jung-Jae, expressed his thoughts on the same. The Squid Games actor said he wasn't supposed to be part of season 2 anyway, but he enjoyed the script.

He said he liked the writings of Leslye Headland for the series. He praised the writer's creation for bringing very nuanced qualities to each actor. He planned to watch season 2 of Acolyte. Hearing the cancellation news, the South Korean actor was surprised and saddened by the series ending.

The character of Master Sol appeared in the pivotal episode of the series but was forced to die by his former Padawan Osha.

Despite the news, the actor isn't ready to accept that the series will never have a second season. He hopes that in the distant future, there will be a second season. He said he's hoping to see more of Leslye's work in the next installment.

After the cancellation news broke, the writer of the series, Leslye, also shared her thoughts that she wasn't aware if season 2 was on the books. She said she has been excited to write more chapters for Acolyte after a brief break but not the abrupt ending.

The Star Wars series Acolyte ended on a cliffhanger, leaving lots of room for season 2. Even fans are trending #saveacolyte on social media platforms, urging makers and Disney to bring back Acolyte. The season had the highest number. of viewers in June, after the first two episodes came out.

The series starred Amandla Stenberg as twins Osha and Mae and Lee Jung-Jae as Sol, the Jedi Master. Manny Jacinto, Charlie Barnett, and Yoda were also seen in the series. The plot begins in the last days of the High Republic era.

It focused on an investigation of a shocking crime taking place at the time. A dangerous warrior is up for a motive and has to fight against the Jedi master.

Star Wars Acolyte streamed on Disney+ on June 4, 2024.

