Wardell Stephen Curry II also known as Stephen Curry has to be one of the most celebrated American basketball players of all time. In his 14-season-long NBA career, Curry has managed to earn plenty of Hall of Fame-worthy awards and accolades these include multiple NBA titles, multiple MVPs, a Finals MVP, considerable All-NBA First-Team nods along with 9 All-Star Game selections among several others. Undoubtedly, Curry is one of the best shooters and is in fact regarded for making the most number of 3-pointers ever to date. Not just that, Stephen Curry is one of the top-paid athletes of all time. Scroll ahead, to know everything you must know about Stephen Curry's net worth in 2023.

Stephen Curry Net worth 2023

Full Name: Wardell Stephen Curry II

Net Worth: $160 million USD

NBA Salary: $48,000,000

Date of Birth: March 14, 1988

Age: 34 years

Place of Birth: Atherton, California

Height: 6 ft 2 in (1.88 m)

Weight: 185 lb (84 kg)

Marital Status: Married

Spouse: Ayesha Curry

Source of Income: NBA Salary, endorsement, signature shoes, Unanimous Media

Endorsements: Chase, Nissan Motor, Under Armour, Palm, Rakuten, Infiniti

Endorsements Earnings: $47 million

Charity: Eat Learn Play foundation

Stephen Curry's elite skills have always helped him create a game-defining NBA career for himself. In fact, the man is the first ever 1st ever professional player who is named the unanimous league MVP. Not just that he is the winner of three NBA titles, two league MVPs, six All-Star, and six All-NBA selections. Needless to say, Stephen Curry has revolutionized NBA and has managed to make a fortune while doing so. But, what is Stephen Curry's Net Worth in 2023?

Reportedly, the net worth of Stephen Curry in 2023 is roughly estimated at around $160 million USD. Along with a massive NBA salary, the basketball player has also managed to earn an estimated amount of $150 million through brand endorsement and several other promising investment ventures.

Stephen Curry Salary 2023

When it comes to Steph Curry’s NBA salary, he has earned an estimated amount of $130 million USD salary for around ten successful years in the league. Back in 2017, the player consented to a five-year deal wherein he was paid around $206.8 million USD. At the time, this million-dollar deal with the Golden State Warriors went on to become the biggest contract signed by an athlete.

Moreover, the player signed a 4-year long extension with Warriors which is estimated at $215 million USD on August 4, 2021. Below find a list of yearly or season-wise salary breaks down of the NBA player:

2022 – 2023: $48 million

2023 – 2024: $51.9 million

2024 – 2025: $55.7 million

2025 – 2026: $59.6 million

Stephen Curry: Brand Endorsements

When it comes to Stephen Curry’s net worth, a huge proportion of his salary comes from brand endorsements. Over the years, the NBA player has signed deals with brands like Under Armor, Chase, Nissan Motor, Rakuten, Sony, JP Morgan, Brita, Unilever, Vivo, Infiniti FTX, and TCL's palm phones. As a matter of fact, Steph is one of the lead investors of the palm phone company. Apart from these, he also began a company named Unanimous Media that primarily focuses on technology and media production.

Stephen Curry and Under Armor

Reportedly, Stephen Curry earned an estimated amount of $4 million US dollars in 2013. Later in 2015, he signed an extension deal which will keep him associated with the brand until 2024. It is in fact rumored that Steph has an equity stake in the firm. However, there are no official announcements as of now. Furthermore, Steph Curry and Under Armor also came up with a sub-brand together.

Stephen Curry's Investments

Stephen Curry has had a huge net worth and over the years he has learned to effectively diversify his revenue with smart investments. One of the most significant investments by Steph Curry includes an investment in a water-based company known as Oxigen. The company delivers products to relieve muscle soreness. Steph and his investment company called SC30 have also made investments in a tech firm in San Francisco, Denver known as the Mos and Guild Education. He also earns and invests through his media company called Unanimous Media.

Steph Curry's Real Estate

When it comes to Stephen Curry’s investment in real estate, he owns a house worth $31 million. The three-story mansion was located in Atherton, California, and was one of the greatest real estate purchases in the Bay Area at the time. The entire property sits at 1.2-acre land and is an intimate property away from the media. Not just that, the luxury house is equipped with all kinds of amenities including a swimming pool, a private poolside cabana, a grand built-in barbecue, along with a magnificent fireplace.

Steph Curry's Charity Work

Although Stephen Curry has made plenty of expensive investments and purchases, he has never shied away from giving back to the community which is why he has made it a point to donate to a number of charities. Some of them include the Animal Rescue Foundation and the United Nations Foundation among others. Apart from that, he goes out of his way to spread awareness regarding issues like AIDS, other health issues, animal welfare, children's welfare, saving the environment, human rights, and several issues regarding women as well as world peace. He also supports Nothing But Nets and the Eat. Learn. Play Foundation. The Eat. Learn. Play Foundation is in fact founded by Steph along with his wife Ayesha Curry which is an Oakland-based foundation that aims to help local folks in Oakland. The foundation aims to defeat hunger and malnutrition in children.

Steph has always had a huge influence on people, that is precisely why, he also manages to make his social media platforms a tool to raise the right kind of awareness. One of the subjects he chose to share through his social media was the No Child Hungry campaign.

One of the biggest professional basketball players in the United States of America, Stephen Curry has managed to achieve plenty of awards and accolades and has made quite a fortune. In fact, considering the opportunities coming his way, Stephen Curry’s net worth is only expected to grow through his exceptional basketball career and major brand endorsements.

