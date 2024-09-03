TRIGGER WARNING: This article contains references to an individual's death.

TV personality Robert Irwin, son of late Australian wildlife specialist Steve Irwin is stepping up his partnership with Prince William in their joint effort to fight environmental issues.

The conservationist has been named a Global Ambassador for Prince William's Earthshot Prize as the latest move in his continued support for an initiative that looks for answers to some of the most urgent environmental concerns facing the world

Inspired by his deceased father, Irwin, his 26-year-old sister Bindi, and the entire family enthusiastically endorse their animal conservation organization, Wildlife Warriors, and strive to safeguard threatened species via Australia Zoo.

Irwin, 20, was there at the Earthshot Prize event in Singapore last year and has been a strong supporter of the initiative ever since it began. As one of the first Earthshot Global Ambassadors, he now works with humanitarian and actor Nomzamo Mbatha of South Africa to further the objective of the prize.

The goal of Prince William's Earthshot Prize is to honor ground-breaking concepts and innovations that have the potential to heal the globe. It gives out prizes to companies, leaders, and innovators in five main areas: Build a Waste-Free World, Clean Our Air, Protect and Restore Nature, and Fix Our Climate.

According to PEOPLE, Irwin said in a statement, "Honored to join Nomzamo... to help place a brighter spotlight on the inspiring changemakers saving the planet. For those of us concerned with the environment and our capacity to secure a livable future for present and future generations, the Earthshot Prize offers a glimmer of hope."

Robert is described as a passionate wildlife photographer, television host, and conservationist on the Earthshot Prize website. "Robert Irwin has been deeply involved in numerous projects aimed at preserving natural habitats and protecting endangered species," it states.

The Earthshot Prize ceremony will be held in November this year in in Cape Town, South Africa. Organizations or people with innovative solutions to the world's most urgent problems will receive a prize of $1.3 million from the event, along with the assistance they need to expand their concepts.

