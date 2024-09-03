Prince Harry Delivers Emotional Tribute At His Uncle’s Funeral Service, Leaving People ‘Astounded’

Prince Harry flew across the Atlantic to pay respects to his late uncle, Lord Robert Fellowes, despite earlier reports claiming that he wouldn’t make it. Now, a source tells PEOPLE that the memorial service was deeply emotional, and the Duke of Sussex’s moving tribute left the guests astounded.

Reportedly, “Most people were astounded that Harry came,” one of the attendees told the outlet. “He was on remarkably good form — and you could tell he was very pleased to see everybody. And he was very pleased that he had come over.”

The funeral service was held on August 29, two days before his mother, Princess Diana’s death anniversary, making his trip more significant. His brother, Prince William, was also in attendance, but the two reportedly didn’t interact despite reconciliation rumors.

During the service at St. Mary’s Church in Snettisham, Norfolk, the estranged brothers sat with separate groups of their maternal cousins. Sources also claim that Harry did not visit his father, King Charles, at Balmoral Castle in Scotland amid his ongoing cancer treatment.

Although the gathering didn’t result in anticipated reunions, the Duke of Sussex did get to spend time with his maternal aunts, uncles, and cousins—Fellowes’s widow, Lady Jane, Princess Diana’s brother, Charles Spencer, and Lady Sarah McCorquodale.

Advertisement

Both Prince William and Harry have a close bond with their mother’s side of the family. Fellowes' daughter Laura is godmother to The Prince of Wales’ daughter Princess Charlotte. Some of the Spencers accompanied Harry at the service in May to commemorate his Invictus Games at St. Paul’s Cathedral.

A royal insider told the outlet that Harry’s attendance was not surprising, “I think it was lovely – and right – that he came and paid his respects,” the source added. Another suggested that after everything the royal family has suffered on the health front, he wants to be closer to family now more than ever. “I suspect he wants to spend time with people. He is very close to his mother's side of the family,” an insider source revealed.