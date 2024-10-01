Steven Spielberg, Matt Damon, Justin Theroux, And More A-Listers Cheer For Robert Downey Jr Amid His Broadway Debut In Ayad Akhtar's McNeal

It wasn't just any play at the Lincoln Center Theater last night, but a historic moment as the legendary Robert Downey Jr. made his grand stage debut.

While the actor from Oppenheimer was seen performing on stage for the very first time, he was supported by many big names from the Hollywood film industry.

A number of A-listers, from Steven Spielberg to Matt Damon, attended the event. Downey Jr. plays the lead character, Jacob McNeal, in the play.

While the play revolves around the Due Date actor’s story, it has been mindfully written by another legend, Ayan Akthar.

It was a heartwarming sight to see many highly acclaimed stars performing on stage, and it was even more thrilling to witness a supportive audience. They were all at the venue, playing a crucial role in supporting Robert Downey Jr., who plays an alcoholic author.

Coming to the play, the author in McNeal is shown to fight with his demons. For those unversed, the Iron Man star has been sober since 2003 and is continually working on himself.

Downey Jr. also won an Oscar this year for Best Supporting Actor for his portrayal of Lewis Strauss in Christopher Nolan's nuclear war movie.

Jason Bateman called the acting of Downey Jr. “fantastic.” Meanwhile, even Paul Rudd and other stars from Smartless, Will Arnett, and Sean Hayes were too present for the play.

Other big names who were seen supporting Downey Jr. included Justin Theroux, Spielberg, and Kate Capshaw.

Oscar Isaac, known for his range of portrayals, was present as well, along with Blythe Danner and many others. A report by The Daily Beast also suggests that Bradley Cooper, Jessica Chastain, Jeremy Strong, and Dustin Hoffman were among the audience members.

Witnessing Robert Downey Jr. on stage were also Bette Midler and Trudy Styler. Talking about McNeal, the actor from Sherlock Holmes stated that the play was “a stunning piece of writing.”

Melora Hardin, who is also part of the play McNeal, stated that Downey Jr. is a mindblowing actor and a great person. Hardin continued by saying that he had done a lot of work on himself after going through darkness.

The play talks about the challenging period in the lead character’s life. As McNeal goes through a meltdown period, he has even been shown to have won a Nobel Prize for literature.

If you wish to see Downey Jr. on stage. Cath him in McNeal through the end of November.

