Stranger Things Season 5: Eduardo Franco reveals if Argyle will appear in the final season

Production for Stranger Things Season 5 officially began on January 8. The much-anticipated news for the show’s ardent fans was announced this week via the official Instagram handle of Netflix. The streaming giant and the home to Stranger Things shared a black-and-white group picture of the show’s cast, announcing the production commencement of the upcoming season. Fans, however, were quick to notice the absence of one character, the pizza delivery boy with long hair, Argyle, played by Eduardo Franco.

After almost a week of speculation about the current status of Argyle’s return to the show, Eduardo himself has made it clear that his character won't be returning in the new season. Everything he said about his departure from the show is down below.

Eduardo Franco confirms exit from Stranger Things

In an interview given to Steve Varley, a YouTube film and TV critic, Franco said his character Argyle won't be making a comeback in the fifth installment of the sci-fi horror series.

Upon being asked by the host whether he would be returning for another season of Stranger Things, he said, “It's nice to hear that there's, there's some sort of, you know, concern or something, you know what I mean?”

A visibly heartbroken Franco further added, “I never got a phone call, so I think that's it.”

Franco’s Argyle was introduced in the fourth season of Stranger Things and the character instantly became a fan favorite by providing the much-needed comedic relief amid the intense sci-fi plot of the show.

When will Stranger Things season 5 come out?

Stranger Things stars Winona Ryder, Noah Schnapp, Caleb McLaughlin, Charlie Heaton, Sadie Sink, and Milly Bobby Brown among other prominent actors. The production for season 5 of the show has officially begun, the news of which was shared by Netflix on its Instagram page. There is no official release date for the same yet. The production of the fifth and final season of the beloved show faced delay attributing to the WGA and SAG-AFTRA strikes throughout 2023.

Speaking to The Guardian about the final season of the show, co-creator Matt Duffer said, “This season, it's like season one on steroids. It's the biggest it's ever been in terms of scale, but it has been really fun because everyone’s back together in Hawkins: the boys and Eleven interacting more in line with how it was in season one.”

Matt’s statements have further elevated the level of excitement among Stranger Things enthusiasts. Hopefully, we'll have a tentative release date for Stranger Things soon and we do, you'll be the first to know. Stay tuned!

