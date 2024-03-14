Stranger Things Season 5: Millie Bobby Brown Starrer To Release In 2025? Details Inside

Actor Millie Bobby Brown, who is busy promoting her recently released movie Damsel made a massive revelation about the release of Stranger Things Season 5. During an appearance on The Jonathan Ross Show, the actress mentioned nine months of production are left for Stranger Things Season 5.

This means that the widely anticipated release will be severely delayed and fans might have to wait until May 2025 or August 2025 to see it premiere. This large void underscores a larger problem for Netflix which is the lengthening time between seasons of their most watched series. Although the streaming platform has stated that Stranger Things Season 5 and Wednesday Season 2 are high on their list of priorities, the length of time it has taken to release both shows highlights issues the streaming market is facing.

Millie Bobby Brown on the development of Stranger Things and postponed release

A recent edition of The Jonathan Ross Show had Millie Bobby Brown promoting her new Netflix film, Damsel, and she gave some information about the Stranger Things Season 5 production schedule. She indicated that the next season's filming will continue for nine months. This disclosure highlights how much work remains until the season is finished and made available to audiences.

“No, we have nine months left,” the actress informed, on being asked about Season 5 of Stranger Things. She further asserted, “I really like Netflix. I really like to be employed by them for a very long time.”

Millie went on to share, “I sign a piece of paper that tells me I’m not allowed to say anything and I think I owe it to them to keep my mouth shut.” When Jonathan Ross asked Brown if she had seen the whole script, the Enola Holmes actress replied, “I read the script till episode six.”

Therefore, Brown became mysterious about her character Eleven in Stranger Things and depicted she is keeping secrets regarding season 5 of the hit horror TV show.

Millie Bobby Brown talks about Stranger Things ending

During her recent appearance on Capital Radio, Millie Bobby Brown admitted that she broke into the authors' room and discovered Eleven's fate.

The actress explained, “Well uh, it’s it’s the story is unbelievable so of course I get really excited about going into that knowing that my character’s got a really cool storyline. But also just like nice to be back with the people you know and the people you love, the crew, I love the cast obviously, I love the directors. I mean they are people that I grew up with since I was 10 years old. So it’s like going back it’s like coming here.”

Speaking about the show’s ending, Brown said she isn’t aware of the end, but knows what happens to her character.

"I know what happens to my character because I kind of forced myself into the writers' room," she confessed. The actress added, "I messaged the directors and said 'Can I come over and have a meeting with you' and then I came over and there was a whiteboard."

Divulging further, Brown continued, "I saw my ending and I thought ‘ooooh’. Then I walked away very slowly."

Meanwhile, Millie essays the character of Eleven in the Netflix series Stranger Things, since its inception. The actress even rose to fame since her appearance in the series.

