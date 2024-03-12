Who Are Millie Bobby Brown's Parents? Everything We Know About The Damsel Star's Family

Millie Bobby Brown calls her parents her best friends and credits them for everything that she has achieved at such a young age, and rightly so.

It was her parents who recognized her talents and potential when she was but a child and pushed her in the right direction. They spent every penny they owned to fund Millie’s acting career, and now, it is all paying back. The 20-year-old actress is today a renowned figure in Hollywood and among entertainment aficionados, having worked in several acclaimed projects like Stranger Things, Enola Holmes, and more recently, Damsel.

Hence, while the world celebrates the success of the young Hollywood stalwart, we thought it would be apt to honor her parents as well. After all, it is because of them that the world of cinema knows such a fine talent like Millie Bobby Brown.

Father Robert Brown and Mother Kelly Brown

Before the British actress made it big in Hollywood, her parents made ends meet in a variety of ways. Her father Robert Brown was a real estate agent in England and Spain. The Brown family, originally from the U.K., moved to Spain right before Millie was born in 2004. The family moved back to England in 2008.

According to the Daily Mail, the Browns also owned a tooth-whitening business in Orlando, Florida.

Although tight on money, her parents never spared any expenses in making Millie’s dream come true. After watching Millie enjoy musicals like Chicago, Moulin Rouge, Annie, and Bugsy Malone and belting out tunes, Robert Brown, Millie’s father realized that Millie “was performing from day one.” Hence, to push her in the right direction, he enrolled her in an acting class. According to the actress: “It was acting, dancing, singing four hours every Saturday.”

After making her dreams come true, Brown in an interview acknowledged that it was not easy for her parents to make those sacrifices. “It was very hard,” she recalled to the Daily Mail. “There were lots of tears along the way.”

Further reminiscing at the difficult phase of her life, Brown said, “My older sister left. She didn't want to [live in the U.S.] anymore. It was tears, tears, tears. We went through tough times.”

Case in point, this was all before Millie scored the life-altering and career-making part in Stranger Things, and when she did, her mother, Kelly Brown, was not quite pleased. Why? You ask. Well, that's because the role required Millie to shave her head, an idea that her father was not opposed to, much to Millie’s mother’s disdain.

Nonetheless, Stranger Things happened for Millie Bobby Brown, and the Browns were finally out of financial misery, which at one point even involved taking temporary residence with one of Millie’s aunts.

Millie is particularly fond of her mother, something she revealed in a May 2020 Instagram video.

“My mum and I are really close. She’s like my other half. I talk to her about everything, including my career and personal life. She's my best friend. I have the best mum in the world,” the actress said.

Millie also gushed about her parents on Lorraine, when she said, “My parents are the best thing ever.”

Millie Bobby Brown's siblings

Millie Bobby Brown is the third of Robert and Kelly Brown’s four children. She has an older sister Paige, who produces films with Millie under their production company PCMA Productions. Millie also has an older brother Charlie, who is a photographer and has collaborated with the actress on a variety of projects, including her cover stories for Who What Wear and Glamour U.K.

Their youngest sister, Ava, who is just 12 years old, has played an important role in Millie’s makeup brand, Florence by Mills. Little Ava is said to have inspired the brand’s Ava’s Mini Essentials Kit.

Why has Millie Bobby Brown’s family been controversial?

The actress’ father made headlines in 2016 when he demanded a cash payment of $100,000 for Millie to sign with an agency, per The Hollywood Reporter.

It was later reported that he was unaware that it is the actor who pays the agency to get them work and not the other way around. According to a representative for the Browns, Robert asked for the money based on “ill advice from someone outside the industry that was said in jest.”

In 2021, Millie’s parents were again embroiled in a controversy after influencer Hunter ‘Echo’ Ecimovic claimed that the actress’ parents allowed him to live with Millie for eight months.

However, representatives of Millie issued a statement, saying, “Mr Ecimovic’s remarks on social media are not only dishonest, but also are irresponsible, offensive, and hateful.”