'Deep-Rooted Fear': Millie Bobbie Brown Feels THIS Enola Holmes Habit Might Affect Filming Stranger Things Season 5

Millie Bobby Brown has done two Enola Holmes films, and a third installment to the franchise is reportedly in the works. Meanwhile, the Stranger Things cast are currently working on the fifth and final season of the well-loved sci-fi series. However, before the shooting began, Brown expressed her deep-rooted fear that she could bring one of Enola's quirks to the set of Stranger Things.

Millie Bobby Brown compared Enola Holmes 2 to vlogging on YouTube all day long because of the way she's always looking at the camera, as reported by TODAY. She said, "It's like, 'come along with me on another journey. I wake up. I go on another case', I mean, it's amazing."

Brown continued, "While filming, I had a dream that I was on the set of Stranger Things, and I couldn't stop looking at the camera. And now, I have this deep-rooted fear that now I will never stop looking at the camera. So now, I'm so obsessed with it."

Brown also described her experience on Enola Holmes as pivotal in her acting career. In an interview with Deadline, she said, "Everyone on set knows Harry [Bradbeer] and his way and his spirit. The dedication to the film is unlike all of us put together. So yes, it does come down to performance, but it also very much comes down to directing and being able to have a connection with your director."

She continue, "It’s a dream come true. As for me, I learned many things, because I’m an upcoming young woman and that is a real learning curve for me. This is a very big pivotal moment within my career and my life. This is the first role I’ve really led."

Henry Cavill, Helena Bonham Carter, David Thewlis, Louis Partridge and Susan Wokoma also star in Enola Holmes, many of whom are expected to return for the third movie. Although a release date for Enola Holmes 3 hasn't been confirmed yet, it's expected to land on Netflix sometime next year.

Millie Bobby Brown is not prepared to say goodbye to Stranger Things

Netflix's Stranger Things is coming to an end, and the people who made the show happen are feeling it more than fans. In a Collider Ladies Night interview, series star Millie Bobby Brown discussed the anticipation and impact of Eleven on her career.

Brown said that she knows it’s going to be hard to say goodbye to Eleven, and the cast and crew of Stranger Things. But, at this point, she’s not really sure about how she’s going to feel, and probably won’t know until it happens. On the other hand, she also said that she made sure that Eleven would stay with her one way or another for the rest of her life.

She further added, “Well, I'm really emotional, and I do attach myself to characters. I got the Eleven tattoo, so I always feel like there's gonna be a sense of her with me, and I'll always go back to her for reference. Of course, I wanna grow as an actor and as a person, but of course, that's always gonna be my home and my root to who I was and who I am.”

Brown also mentioned how Eleven has had a huge impact on her, both personally and professionally. She added that playing Eleven has helped her grow as a person and has influenced the type of actor she aspires to be.

Stranger Things is filming its final season, with set photos already being taken. Principal photography is expected to last for a few months, and Netflix hasn't established a release window for the series. It's uncertain when filming will be completed, but the actors are expected to announce their emotional goodbyes during their final scenes.

While waiting for the new season, some fans of the series can get their upside-down world fix with Stranger Things: The First Shadow, a stage play that debuted last December in London and is set to run through 2024, with tickets currently available through August. The story takes place in 1959 Hawkins and it centers around younger versions of Jim Hopper, Bob Newby, Joyce Maldonado, and Henry Creel.

