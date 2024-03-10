Millie Bobby Brown Shares Thoughts On Stranger Things Coming To An End; Says It Is 'Always Gonna Be My Home'

Millie Bobby Brown, protagonist of Stranger Things, has opened up about her emotional connection to the character of Eleven she played and her unwillingness to split ways after the popular Netflix series ends. Brown spoke about her fear of saying goodbye to her role of Eleven in a conversation with Collider, recognizing the challenge she expects to face when the time finally comes. With a tattoo signifying her bond with Eleven, Brown shared her efforts to make sure the character stays a part of her, even if filming for the show's fifth and final season has already begun, followed by Stranger Things Finale Shoot.

Millie Bobby Brown talks about Stranger Things coming to an end

Speaking with Collider, the actor shared that "it’s going to be hard" to say goodbye to her Stranger Things character Eleven and that she is "not really sure" how she's going to feel when the time comes. With production currently underway on the fifth and final season of Stranger Things, Brown revealed what she had done to make sure Eleven always remained a part of her.

"Well, I'm really emotional, and I do attach myself to characters. I got the Eleven tattoo, so I always feel like there's gonna be a sense of her with me, and I'll always go back to her for reference," she said. The Damsel actress continued, "Of course, I wanna grow as an actor and as a person, but of course, that's always gonna be my home and my root to who I was and who I am."

Millie Bobby Brown gained international notoriety and praise for her role as Eleven in the Netflix series Stranger Things, which catapulted her to fame. During the interview, the actress noted how the Stranger Things role has been "super influential" for her, not "just as a person, but also as an actor." She added, "Eleven really shaped me into a woman, and she really shaped me into the kind of actor I want to be."

Beginning of the Stranger Things Finale shoot

The shoot commenced in January 2024 with Netflix revealing a cast photo on X to mark the beginning of production. In addition to Brown, other key cast members who have been confirmed to return for the last season are Gaten Matarazzo (Dustin Henderson), Caleb McLaughlin (Lucas Sinclair), Finn Wolfhard (Mike Wheeler), Noah Schnapp (Will Byers), Natalia Dyer (Nancy Wheeler), Charlie Heaton (Jonathan Byers), Winona Ryder (Joyce Byers), and David Harbour (Jim Hopper).

🚨THIS IS A CODE RED🚨 STRANGER THINGS 5 production has officially begun!!! pic.twitter.com/TFN07WVbRD — Stranger Things (@Stranger_Things) January 8, 2024

Sadie Sink also marked her return as Max Mayfield who roughly survived the previous season. Agyle, Eduardo Franco's portrayal of Jonathan's stoner pal from California, is one beloved character that sadly won't be returning. To the anger of the fan base, the actor disclosed in January that he "never got a phone call" regarding returning for the last season.

Future of Netflix series Stranger Things

While Stranger Things comes to an end, an assortment of projects that will extend the Netflix franchise's lifespan for several years is currently under development. The live-action spinoff series, Stranger Things: Tokyo, an anime series, and an animated series modeled after '80s and '90s Saturday morning cartoons are all under development by the show's creators, Jim and Ross Duffer. When the latter was revealed, the Duffer brothers talked about how they had "always dreamed of an animated Stranger Things in the vein of the Saturday morning cartoons that we grew up loving, and to see this dream realized has been absolutely thrilling."

In conclusion, Netflix offers a streaming version of Stranger Things' first four seasons. Eight episodes make up the fifth and final season, which is scheduled to much-awaited debut in 2025.

Meanwhile, speaking of Brown, after her breakout performance on Stranger Things, she starred as Madison Russell in Godzilla: King of Monsters, her first feature film appearance. She then returned to the role in Godzilla vs. Kong in 2021. In addition, the actress plays the title role of the younger sister of Sherlock Holmes in the Netflix series Enola Holmes. Her next movie, the sci-fi adventure The Electric State, is scheduled to release on Netflix later this year. Her most recent movie, the dark fantasy Damsel, is already available for viewing on Netflix.

