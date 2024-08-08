Stranger Things: The First Shadow, A Prequel To Netflix's Hit Show, Is On Its Way To Broadway; Know Details

Stranger Things: The First Shadow, a prequel set 24 years before the events of Netflix’s hit science fiction show Stranger Things, is coming to Broadway in 2025. The Olivier Award-winning production will begin previews on March 28 next year and will open on April 22 at the Marquis Theater, according to The New York Times. The lavish spectacle opened on the West End in London in November 2023 and was received quite well by the audience.

The First Shadow is a new play by Kate Trefry, based on an original story by the Duffer Brothers, Jack Thorne, and Trefry. Like the Netflix series, it unfolds in the fictional town of Hawkins. The three-hour drama is directed by Stephen Daldry, a three-time Tony winner for The Inheritance, Billy Elliot, and An Inspector Calls. Taking on the co-direction responsibility is Justin Martin.

Netflix is heading the production with Sonia Friedman, a prominent Broadway and West End producer. The cast for the Broadway show will be announced at a later date.

To pre-buy tickets to Stranger Things on Broadway, one can sign up now at StrangerThingsBroadway.com. Pre-sale tickets for those who sign up will go on sale at 11 a.m. Eastern Time on Friday, September 13. The general public will have to wait until September 17 to book their seats.

“Hawkins, 1959: a regular town with regular worries. Young Jim Hopper’s car won't start, Bob Newby’s sister won't take his radio show seriously, and Joyce Maldonado just wants to graduate and get out of town. When new student Henry Creel arrives, his family finds that a fresh start isn't so easy…and shadows of the past have a very long reach,” the synopsis of the play reads, with producers promising elaborate special effects and edge-of-the-seat performances.

