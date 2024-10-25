Stranger Things: The First Shadow To Witness Louis McCartney’s Broadway Debut; Details Inside

Louis McCartney is set to make his Broadway debut with Stranger Things: The First Shadow. The play will be hailed by the West End productions, and the actor will reprise his role of Henry Creel, a character from the studios. Stephen Daldry will direct the theater play, which will be co-directed by Justin Martin.

Sharing the statement over McCartney’s stepping in for the play, directors shared that they wouldn’t have found a better person than the actor for the role. The statement read, “Louis is an astonishing actor, and we are unbelievably proud of the incredible life he has breathed into the role of Henry Creel onstage in the West End.”

It further stated, “From the moment we first met him, we knew he was special, and we are thrilled that Broadway audiences will have the opportunity to witness his extraordinary performance.”

The plot of the play, The First Shadow, will be set years before the events of the Netflix series, which include the cast members Millie Bobby Brown, Mike Wheeler, Will Byer, and the rest of the stars entering the Upside Down.

The synopsis of the play reads, “Before the world turned upside down. Hawkins, 1959: a regular town with regular worries. Young Jim Hopper’s car won’t start, Bob Newby’s sister won’t take his radio show seriously, and Joyce Maldonado just wants to graduate and get the hell out of town.”

It adds, “When new student Henry Creel arrives, his family finds that a fresh start isn’t so easy... and the shadows of the past have a very long reach.”

Meanwhile, The First Shadow is penned by Kate Trefry, the executive producer of the Netflix series. It centers on an original story by "Stranger Things" creators Matt and Ross Duffer, as well as playwrights Jack Thorne and Trefry from Harry Potter and the Cursed Child.

As for McCartney’s other roles in the Hollywood industry, the actor is known for his work in Silent Roar, Hopestreet, and Grounding.

Stranger Things: The First Shadow will open on Broadway on April 22, and the preview performances will begin on March 28, 2025.

