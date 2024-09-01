Louis Partridge Shares THIS On Instagram After Debuting As A Couple With Olivia Rodrigo At Venice Film Festival 2024

Olivia Rodrigo and Louis Partridge have seemingly made their relationship Instagram official after making their red carpet debut together at the Venice Film Festival 2024. The Vampire singer accompanied Partridge at the fest, where they reportedly attended the premiere of his latest Apple TV+ series, Disclaimer.

After their head-turning appearance, the Enola Holmes actor shared an adorable picture of himself and his rumored girlfriend, Rodrigo, on social media. Read on further to know more details!

Olivia Rodrigo was recently seen cheering on her rumored boyfriend, Louis Partridge, at the premiere of his new psychological thriller miniseries, Disclaimer. As reported by Harper Bazaar, the pair made their red carpet debut together at the Venice Film Festival. Olivia, who is set to continue her Guts World Tour soon, dazzled in a beautiful black semi-sheer gown, while Louis opted for a timeless gray suit for the occasion.

In addition, Partridge left fans surprised on Saturday, August 31, as he seemingly confirmed his relationship with the singer on social media. The actor shared a series of pictures from the festival on his Instagram story, including one photo featuring him with Rodrigo.

According to People magazine, they were first romantically linked in late 2023 after photos surfaced of the couple spending time together. Later in December, Partridge reportedly attended Rodrigo's Jingle Ball concert at Madison Square Garden.

In a previous interview with British Vogue, Louis Partridge shared his thoughts on why he prefers to keep his relationship with American pop star Olivia Rodrigo private. The actor told the publication, "Dating probably shouldn’t be done in the public eye," noting that while enough is happening between two people, "You don’t need the voices of thousands of others in your head."

Advertisement

He added, "I think she’s got it a lot worse than I have. I can be a bit of a normal person. She’s got tons and tons of eyes on her case." The Enola Holmes 2 actor mentioned that he tries to ignore the chatter surrounding their high-profile relationship.

He explained that it's like being in a room where people are talking about you, but you choose whether to listen to it or ignore it, noting, "I think you’re probably better off not letting curiosity get the better of you."

Meanwhile, Louis Partridge's latest series Disclaimer will premiere on Apple TV+ on October 11, 2024. In the series, Patridge is portraying the character of Jonathan Brigstocke, opposite his co-star Cate Blanchett, who plays the role of veteran journalist Catherine Ravenscroft.