Susan Sarandon Shares What She Looks For In Her Future Partner; Opens Up About Daughter Eva’s Wedding

Susan Sarandon feels fresh and is ready to fall in love again. The Thelma and Louise actress had opened up about what she plans for her love life in the near future. The acclaimed actress also opened up about what she feels about her daughter Eva’s wedding.

Susan Sarandon about her future partner

The Rocky Horror Picture Show actress shared her views on her love life with Entertainment Tonight. She was interviewed during the premiere of The Fabulous Four, held on Thursday.

The 77-year-old actress, who was interviewed in New York also spoke about her daughter’s wedding.

"I'm open to love," the actress stated as she reflected on what she looks for in her future partner.

Adding to her words, the Shall We Dance? actress then stated that she wants an adventurous guy to be in her life.

Further talking about the qualities that she sees in her partner, Sarandon stressed that the guy should be passionate and curious.

The Pretty Baby actress was previously married to actor Chris Sarandon. The couple were married from 1967 to 1979. Sarandon shares her daughter Eva Amurri with her ex Franco Amurri.

The couple were married from 1984 to 1988. The actress then married Tim Robbins in 1988. The marriage lasted till 2009, and the couple welcomed two sons Miles and Jack.

Talking about Eva’s wedding, Susan Sarandon called it a fabulous one. She further added that it feels good to see your grandchildren taking part in their mother’s wedding.

Sarandon was referencing Eva's kids from her first marriage with Kyle Martino. The couple was together from 2011 to 2020.

About The Fabulous Four

Susan Sarandon will be next seen in The Fabulous Four, alongside Bette Midler, Sheryl Lee Ralph as well as Megan Mullally.

The movie is directed by Jocelyn Moorhouse. The Fabulous Four is written by Ann Marie Allison with efforts also from the acclaimed Jenna Milly.

The storyline talks about two friends, who will be shown to travel to be bridesmaids. This wedding that they are going to happens to be a surprise wedding of one of their college girlfriend.

This R-rated Comedy film will be released in theaters on July 26, 2024.

