Susan Sarandon, Marcia Cross, And William H Macy Set To Appear In Indie Film Exit Right; Details Inside
Ed Glauser is producing the movie, Exit Right through Garrick Street Productions, Susan Sarandon and William H. Macy along with Lawrence Aldridge and Michael Shyjka will also serve as the executive producers for the film.
A new indie film called Exit Right is creating quite a buzz in Hollywood. This movie brings together three beloved actors—Susan Sarandon, William H. Macy, and Maria Cross. It’s a movie about love, life, and the choices we make in our final days. Exit Right is directed by Thomas A. Morgan, who is making his narrative debut.
Exit Right promises to be an emotional journey that explores questions about life and death. Let’s delve into the details and everything you wanna know about this anticipated film.
The plot of Exit Right
Exit Right tells the story of Jan Randall (played by Sarandon) who is battling inoperable cancer. To make her final days meaningful, Jan refuses hospital care and moves a tent in her backyard. Her caring husband, John (played by Macy), takes her on a walking trip around their hometown. Just to wish Jan wish for a memorable journey. Meanwhile, Jan’s estranged sister Monica (played by Cross) wants Jan to receive the best medical care.
ALSO READ: William H Macy Shares His Thoughts on Felicity Huffman's Return to Criminal Minds: Evolution
The star-studded cast of Exit Right
Sarandon shines as Jan Randall and she really brings Jan to life. Having retired after a successful career as a journalist, she exudes passion in everything she does. Jan is adventurous, confident, and just so real. Then there’s William H. Macy, who plays Jan’s husband, John Randall. He’s a practical guy, doesn’t like taking big risks, and prefers keeping things simple. Marcia Cross plays Monica Freeman, Jan’s loving sister. Monica’s all about making sure that Jan gets all the care she needs. She believes in modern medicine.
According to Deadline, Director Thomas A. Morgan feels deeply connected to this film. He shared that it touches on important themes like love, family, and community, which are close to his heart. For Morgan, being able to bring this story to life on screen is like a dream come true. It’s something he always wanted to do. Exit Right marks Morgan’s debut in fiction cinema, after years of successful work in the documentary genre.
ALSO READ: Kingdom Of The Planet Of The Apes: A Look Into Cast x Character Guide
Exit Right production details
Ed Glauser is producing the movie through Garrick Street Productions. According to reports, Susan Sarandon and William H. Macy will be the executive producers. Moreover, along with them, Lawrence Aldridge and Michael Shyjka from Garrick Street will also serve as the executive producers for the film.
Susan Sarandon’s upcoming projects include The Fabulous Four, Six Triple Night, and Nonnas. William H. Macy is set to star in Train Dreams, Season 2 of Accused, On Fire. Marcia Cross has most recently been seen in the series Monarch and You.
The exact release date for Exit Right hasn’t been announced yet. However, with excitement surrounding the project, fans are eagerly anticipating the release. Stay tuned for further updates on the same.
ALSO READ: 20 Must-Watch Murder-Mystery Movies of All-Time: From Scream to Pink Panther