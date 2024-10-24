Sutton Foster And Ted Griffin Officially Call It Quits After Almost Decade of Marriage

Nearly a decade later, Sutton Foster and Ted Griffin’s marriage has come to an end as the former filed for divorce on October 22, 2024. As per People, Foster was the one who initiated the divorce process in the New York County Supreme Court on Tuesday.

Their daughter Emily, whom they adopted in 2016 after having difficulties in conceiving, is seven years old.

In August 2013, the two announced their engagement, which led to their marriage in Santa Barbara, California, in October 2014. However, Foster has been open regarding their family bond during the COVID-19 pandemic in 2020.

In an interview with People, she described the presence of her entire family together during the lockdown as different and unusual. Regarding their everyday lives, she emphasized the enjoyment of family gatherings — breakfast and dinner — and how much their daughter, Emily, was happy for the family to be together.

Foster explained, "We're all sitting at the table and now my daughter will ask everyone, 'How was your day?' We all like to sit down and talk and we've made it a really important part of our day that we come together as a family."

In 2021, Foster reminisced over her adoption experience and noted that motherhood had not always been her central aim in life, especially because of her career and all the pressure combined with the difficult relationship with her mother. However, meeting Griffin changed everything about her mindset in regard to the family. In her words, understanding her connection with him made her understand why families are created.

Previously, Foster had been married to Christian Borle, another Tony Award-winning performer. However, it was her relationship with Ted Griffin that really changed her attitude towards family and domestic life. Their marriage has come to an end as of October 22, 2024.

