Bennifer Divorce: All Celebrity Couples Who Split in 2024

Divorces and breakups always indicate the abrupt ending of something that has the potential to transform something very beautiful. With Jennifer Lopez and Ben Affleck’s divorce rumors doing the rounds of Tinsel Town since 2023, finally, it has been confirmed that the celebrity duo are legally separating.

According to a report by prominent media outlet BBC, Jennifer Lopez filed for divorce after being married to Ben Affleck for two years. The ex-couple tied the knot in July 2022, rekindling their much-hyped almost after two decades.

With multiple celebrities heading for a legal separation, 2024 can be nicknamed the year of divorce. Let's find out which celebrities ended their unions and with whom this year.

1. Ryan Seacrest and Aubrey Paige

Ryan Seacrest, a media giant, and well-known TV host, and model Aubrey Paige ended their three-year relationship, which had captivated public attention since they first went public in 2021. Their high-profile romance, often the subject of media speculation due to Seacrest’s widespread popularity, was confirmed to have ended through a statement released via a source close to the couple. Despite their breakup, Seacrest and Paige have reportedly remained friends, choosing to part ways amicably.

2. Natalie Portman and Benjamin Millepied

Academy Award-winning actress Natalie Portman and her ex-husband, Benjamin Millepied, finalized their divorce in February 2024 after more than a decade of marriage. The couple first met on the set of Black Swan in 2009, where Millepied, a choreographer, played a pivotal role in Portman's life. Their split, confirmed by People, marks the end of a long and highly publicized relationship.

Advertisement

3. Ellie Goulding and Caspar Jopling

British singer and songwriter Ellie Goulding quietly separated from Casper Jopling after being married for four years. They announced their split in February 2024. The ex-couple is co-parenting their son Arthur. However, their separation came to the surface after the Love Me Like You Do was spotted kissing an unknown person during a vacation.

4. Landon Barker and Charli D’Amelio

Landon Barker, the son of Blink-182 drummer Travis Barker, and popular TikTok star Charli D’Amelio ended their relationship in 2024, announcing the news through an Instagram post. The couple, who first went public with their romance in 2022, quickly became fan favorites, often sharing glimpses of their relationship on social media. Despite their breakup, Landon and Charli have made it clear that they remain friends, continuing to support each other as they move forward in their respective careers. Their amicable split reflects the maturity with which they handled their relationship, even in the public eye.

Advertisement

5. Jenna Jameson and Jessi Lawless

Jenna Jameson and her wife Jessi Lawless announced their separation in April 2024. Jessi went on to announce their divorce on Instagram and even cited that Jameson’s drinking habit was one of the most important reasons for their split.

6. Gerry Turner and Theresa Nist

The Bachelor fame Gerry Turner and his wife Theresa Nist announced their divorce in 2024. The duo got married in a televised ceremony in 2024, and January went on to announce their legal separation just after three months. During an interview, with Good Morning America Gerry Turner confessed that parting ways was the best decision for both of them.

7. Cardi B and Offset

Music sensation Cardi B and Offset called off their relationship in 2024. According to the reputed media outlet Page Six, the famous rapper filed for a legal separation on July 31, 2024. However, no clear reason was stated for the divorce by Cardi B.

Advertisement

8.Sacha Baron Cohen and Isla Fisher

Sacha Baron Cohen and Isha Fisher’s divorce shocked the world and went on to become the talking point in the tinsel town. The comedic duo were married for more than a decade and are proud co-parents of their kids Olive, Elula, and Montogomery. However, the ex-couple filed for their legal separation back in 2023 but waited till April 2024 to finalize it. They described their 14-year-long union as a long tennis match in a joint statement shared by both Sacha Baron Cohen and Isla Fisher on social media.

9. Romeo Beckham and Mia Regan

Soccer legend David Beckham’s son Romeo Beckham and his girlfriend Mia Regan announced their breakup in 2024 almost after five years of dating each other. The ex-couple spoke about their break up on social media.

10. AJ McLean and Rochelle McLean

AJ McLean, a prominent member of the Backstreet Boys, officially announced his divorce from his wife Rochelle after the couple spent 10 months living separately. They tied the knot in 2011 and shared a life for over a decade, during which they welcomed two daughters, Ava and Lyric. The news of their separation, confirmed by Entertainment Tonight, marks the end of a relationship that had been in the public eye since the early days of their marriage.

Advertisement

From reality TV shows to the prominent faces of Hollywood, each split left an indelible mark on the audience. Fans were baffled by the announcements and social media posts of their favorite celebrities breaking up or legally separating from their better halves.

ALSO READ: Leah Remini And Angelo Pagan’s Relationship Timeline: Revisiting Their Romance As Couple Files For Divorce