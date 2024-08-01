SWAT Season 8 Update: Hondo's Wife Nichelle to Appear Despite New Role; All We Know So Far

This fall, the hit series SWAT is returning for its eighth season. Fans are eagerly awaiting to see what’s next for Sergeant Daniel Hondo Harrelson and his team. Recently, there were significant updates regarding Rochelle Aytes character, Nichelle Carmichael, who is Hondo’s wife.

Aytes has joined a new CBS drama, which means that she will not be a regular in the upcoming season. But despite this, she will make appearances, ensuring that her character’s story continues. Here’s everything we know so far about Nichelle’s role in the upcoming season.

Nichelle Carmichael’s future in SWAT

Rochelle Aytes has played the role of Nichelle Carmichael since Season 3. With time, she became a very important part of the show and appeared in over 40 episodes. But she will not return as a series regular in SWAT Season 8. Aytes has joined the new CBS drama Watson, which means she won’t be in every episode of SWAT.

Despite this change, fans can take a sigh of relief. Aytes will appear in SWAT Season 8, with plans for her to show up in the first few episodes. According to TVLine, Hondo and Nichelle will still be happily married when the show returns on October 18. This means that, although Aytes won’t be a regular, her character will still have a presence in the story.

Nichelle and Hondo’s relationship

Nichelle and Hondo’s relationship has been a central part of SWAT since they first got together. Nichelle was initially introduced as a community center worker and a love interest for Hondo. Their journey has been filled with love and challenges. Fans have rooted for them since the beginning of their relationship.

In Season 5, they hit a major milestone when Nichelle became pregnant. They welcomed their daughter, Vivian, in Season 6. By Season 7, they were married. Nichelle’s character is not only important because she is Hondo's wife but also due to her career as a police performance auditor.

What to expect in Watson

In Watson Aytes, she plays the role of Dr. Mary Morstan, a talented surgeon and the medical director of a hospital. She is also Dr. Watson’s ex-wife, which brings drama to her character. Watson is set to follow Dr. John Watson (Morris Chestnut) as he resumes his medical career after Sherlock Holmes’ death.

The series will showcase how Watson continues to navigate his life while facing challenges. This includes dealing with Moriarty, who is still present in this story. This series adds a fresh twist to the beloved characters from the Sherlock Holmes universe.

More farewells in SWAT

SWAT Season 8 will premiere on October 18 with a full 22-episode run. Characters like Jim Street (Alex Russell), Dominique Luca (Kenny Johnson), and David Deacon Kay (Jay Harrington) had their stories wrapped up in Season 7. This means they were given proper endings.

SWAT also had its own share of ups and downs over the past few years. After Season 6, the show was canceled, but thanks to the fans of the show, it returned. They posted on social media and sent messages to CBS. And their efforts didn’t go unnoticed; CBS decided to renew the show. They first renewed it for Season 7 and then for a full season.

