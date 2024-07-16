S.W.A.T. The Police Action Series Announces Release Date For Season 8; Checkout Episode Schedule, Cast And More Details

CBS has officially announced the premiere date for Shemar Moore and his team's final season on S.W.A.T. The police action series, which has had a tumultuous few years, was saved from cancellation by fan support and surprisingly renewed for another season. Season 8 will be the last and will premiere on Friday, October 18, from 8 p.m. to 9 p.m., announced CBS.

S.W.A.T. The police action series sets release date for Season 8

The CBS show, developed by Aaron Rahsaan Thomas and Shawn Ryan, is based on the ABC program from 1975-1976 and the 2003 movie starring Colin Farrell. The show follows Sergeant Daniel "Hondo" Harrelson (played by Moore) of the LAPD. Hondo, a former Marine and lifelong resident of Los Angeles, leads the S.W.A.T. unit.

Over seven seasons, he has earned respect from his team and the community by leading operations and addressing local social issues. Season 8 will have 22 episodes and continue from the previous finale, where Hondo reconciled with the community and strengthened his team's lineup. Deacon (Jay Harrington), who planned to retire, will return for the final season.

S.W.A.T. has survived thanks to its dedicated fanbase and commitment from its stars and creators since it started in 2017. The show has maintained a solid audience, despite a general decline in network television viewership. It has averaged around six million viewers per episode between seasons 5 and 7.

Advertisement

Moore, also an executive producer, has strongly advocated for the show, ensuring a fitting farewell for the LAPD's Special Weapons and Tactics unit. Creator Shawn Ryan called Moore the show's "secret sauce" per Collider. Still, he has been supported by a talented team, including Stephanie Sigman, Alex Russell, Kenny Johnson, Peter Onorati, David Lim, Patrick St. Esprit, Amy Farrington, and Rochelle Aytes.

S.W.A.T. Season 8 to introduce new cast members

Season 8 will see significant cast changes. While Moore and Harrington remain, the team said goodbye to Russell and Johnson last season, and Aytes left in June for another CBS series, Watson. Although Aytes won't be a regular, producers hope to keep her involved due to her crucial role in Hondo's life. New characters, including a new female team member, will join the cast as the premiere approaches.

This announcement was part of CBS’s reveal of their Fall 2024-2025 lineup. Following S.W.A.T., new Fire Country season 3 episodes will air at 9:00 p.m., and Blue Bloods season 14 at 10:00 p.m.

Advertisement

ALSO READ: Olivia Munn Reminisces About Bonding With Late Shannen Doherty During Their Battle With Cancer; See Here