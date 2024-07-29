SDCC 2024: All Movie and TV Trailers Revealed So Far From Superman To Star Trek

San Diego Comic-Con is one of the most anticipated events of the year for fans of movies, TV shows, comics, and pop culture. Every year, thousands of enthusiasts flock to the San Diego Convention Center to experience the magic of this grand celebration. Last year’s event faced some challenges, but this year, Comic-Con has bounced back stronger than ever.

Running from July 25 to July 28, 2024, SDCC is the place to be for first-look trailers and exclusive previews of upcoming movies and shows. So, what happened at San Diego Comic-Con 2024? Let’s dive into some of the major announcements and see what’s in store for fans.

Day 1: Thursday, July 2025

Transformers One

The first big reveal of Comic-Con 2024 came from the Transformers One panel. Director Josh Cooley and producer Lorenzo di Bonaventura shared exciting details about the upcoming animated movie. Stars like Chris Hemsworth, Brian Tyree Henry, and Keegan Michael-Key also joined them on stage. Cooley mentioned that this film will be completely different from previous installments of the Transformers universe.

Star Wars

The Star Wars: Stories from a Galaxy Far, Far Away panel focused on two parts. The first half was about the upcoming game Star Wars: Outlaws, while the second half announced new High Republic-era content. This includes Wayseeker by Justina Ireland and a young adult novel focusing on characters from The Acolyte.

Superman & Lois: The Final Season

Fans were also treated to an exclusive look at the final season of Superman & Lois. The CW’s hit show, starring Tyler Hoechlin and Elizabeth Tulloch, will return for its conclusion on October 17, 2024. Fans can expect the series to wrap up with a gripping storyline and give a fitting end to Clark Kent and Lois Lane.

Star Trek: Section 31

Trekkies have something special to look forward to with Star Trek: Section 31. This feature-length film will star Michelle Yeoh as Philippa Georgiou. It is set for an early 2025 release. This feature film will delve into Georgiou’s troubled past as she works for Starfleet’s clandestine organization, Section 31.

Friday, July 26: Day 2 highlights

The Boys

Jessie T. Usher and Lizze Broadway kicked off the panel with songs from Vought on Ice. Then creator Eric Kripke and the cast of The Boys revealed that the writers are already working on Season 5. Moreover, Jensen Ackles confirmed that Soldier Boy will return. They also announced a new prequel spin-off show, Vought Rising, starring Ackles and Aya Cash.

The Lord of the Rings: The Rings of Power

The Rings of Power panel kicked off with an epic musical performance. The cast, including Charlie Vickers and Morfydd Clark, discussed Season 2, focusing on Sauron’s storyline. The showrunners also teased the appearance of Galadriel’s missing husband, Glorfindel.

Doctor Who

Russell T Davies, Ncuti Gatwa, and Millie Gibson led the Doctor Who panel. They revealed that Jonah Hauer-King will play a major role in Season 15. Fans got a sneak peek at the upcoming Christmas special, introducing Nicola Coughlan’s character, Joy. Daviel also announced a new Whoniverse spin-off starring Gugu Mbatha-Raw and Russell Tovey. The filming will begin next month.

Solar Opposites Season 5

The adult animated sci-fi sitcom Solar Opposites is back for its fifth season. Created by Justin Roiland and Mike McMahan, the show follows a family of aliens trying to adjust to life on Earth. The new season will premiere on August 12, 2024.

Dexter: Original Sin

Dexter fans are eagerly awaiting Dexter: Original Sin. It is a prequel starring Patrick Gibson as the young Dexter Morgon. Along with him, Sarah Michelle Geller, Christian Slater, and Patrick Dempsey also join the cast. The series promises to explore Dexter’s early years as he transitions into a serial killer. Reports claim that Dexter: Original Sin is slated for a December 2024 release.

Day 3: Saturday, July 27

My Adventures with Superman

The panel for My Adventures with Superman featured new clips and revealed new details about the upcoming animated series. Fans got a first look at the show’s animation style and learned more about the characters and plot.

Star Trek: Strange New Worlds

A first-look clip for Star Trek: Strange New Worlds Season 3 was revealed at SDCC. The series is set a decade before the original Star Trek series. It follows Captain Christopher Pike and his crew on the U.S.S. Enterprise as they explore new worlds and face new challenges. The show will return in 2025 or possibly after that.

The Walking Dead: Daryl Dixon—The Book of Carol

The Walking Dead: Daryl Dixon is back with its second season, titled The Book of Carol. The trailer reveals how Carol gets to France and shows plenty of action scenes. The Walking Dead: Daryl Dixon—The Book of Carol will premiere on September 29, 2024.

Like a Dragon: Yakuza

Amazon Prime Video’s latest video game adaptation, Like a Dragon: Yakuza, stars Ryoma Takeuchi as Kazuma Kiryu. The first-look trailer was unveiled at Comic-Con. The show is set to premiere on October 24, 2024.

Creature Commandos

Creature Commandos, an animated series featuring a black-ops team of monsters, is set to premiere in December 2024 on Max. This series is the first in the new DC Universe (DCU). Showrunner James Gunn has written all seven episodes of the first season.

The Walking Dead: Dead City Season 2

The second season of The Walking Dead: Dead City will feature Negan (Jeffrey Dean Morgan) and Maggie (Lauren Cohan). Despite the season 1 ending suggesting that Maggie was done with Negan, the series finds a way to bring them and the Croat together again. The spin-off of The Walking Dead is set in New York City.

Teacup

Yvonne Strahovski (The Handmaid’s Tale) and Scott Speedman (The Strangers) revealed a first-look teaser for Teacup. This upcoming Peacock horror series is produced by James Wan.

From

In From, a mix of Silent Hill and Hotel California, residents of a small town can’t leave its boundaries. At night, scary creatures attack them, including the sheriff, Boyd Stevens. The show is full of mysteries and interesting characters, and it will premiere on September 22, 2024.

