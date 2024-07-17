S.W.A.T. Season 8 Premiere Date Announced After It Dodges Second Cancellation; DEETS

The popular police procedural S.W.A.T., scheduled to premiere on Friday, October 18th at 8:00 p.m. EST, has announced its official return date on CBS. It will kick off CBS's Friday night lineup, focusing on themes of public service and law enforcement.

Following S.W.A.T., viewers can catch the highly anticipated 14th and final season of Blue Bloods at 10:00 p.m., and the third season of Fire Country at 9:00 p.m. This lineup promises an evening filled with drama and action for CBS viewers this autumn.

S.W.A.T. has dodged cancellation twice

S.W.A.T. has faced cancellation threats twice in its history. In May of last year, CBS declared that the show was ending after six seasons. However, star Shemar Moore's criticism of the decision to terminate, along with fan outcry, led CBS to reverse its decision just days later. Although the network had marketed season seven as the show's last, public outcry led to a renewal in April. CBS has not yet confirmed whether season eight will mark the series' conclusion.

Sergeant Daniel "Hondo" Harrelson, the head of the LAPD's Special Weapons and Tactics squad, is portrayed by Shemar Moore (Criminal Minds, The Young and the Restless) in the television series S.W.A.T.

For an added dose of drama, the show explores the personal lives of the S.W.A.T. squad members in addition to showcasing intense action scenes.

S.W.A.T.: The journey of revival and success

The series also features Kenny Johnson as Dominique Luca, David Lim as Victor Tan, Jay Harrington as David "Deacon" Kay, Patrick St. Esprit as Commander Robert Hicks, Alex Russell as Jim Street, and Lina Esco as Christina "Chris" Alonso. However, Rochelle Aytes, who portrayed Hondo's wife Nichelle Carmichael, will not return for season eight as she has joined another CBS drama, the Sherlock Holmes-themed series Watson.

Reviving a network series after cancellation is rare, and having it spared from cancellation for two consecutive seasons is even more unusual. Yet, S.W.A.T. has managed to defy the odds, thanks to its dedicated and influential fan base. According to Variety, CBS needed little persuasion to reconsider their decision to cancel the show, as it continued to attract strong ratings, peaking at 8.8 million viewers across all platforms in the previous season.

The availability of S.W.A.T. on various streaming platforms such as Tubi, Pluto, Roku, Hulu, Netflix, and Paramount+ has also played a crucial role. This widespread accessibility has allowed the series to gather a loyal fan following, which rallied twice to ensure its continuation.

Aaron Rahsaan Thomas and Shawn Ryan are the showrunners and executive producers of S.W.A.T. It is based on the iconic ABC series starring Steve Forrest and Robert Urich that ran from 1975 to 1976. In 2003, it was made into a motion picture and starred Colin Farrell, Michelle Rodriguez, and Samuel L. Jackson.

