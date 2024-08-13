Sweet Tooth: Will There Be A Season 4 Or Spin Off, Possibilities Explored

Sweet Tooth, a beloved Netflix TV show, portrayed love and family in the face of apocalypse, particularly during the COVID-19 pandemic. Season 3 concluded with a high note, focusing on the story arcs of Deer Boy Gus and his friends saving the world. Despite the show's closure, Netflix has potential for a sequel or spinoff in the future, as Team Gus ushered in a new era. Overall, Sweet Tooth is a touching and endearing show.

A new season could map out the unseen chapters of Gus' colony

TV revivals often feature sequel stories, as seen in Boy Meets World and Girl Meets World. In Sweet Tooth, there's a time-jump at the end, and showrunner Jim Mickle acknowledged the potential for expansion beyond the series finale. The Season 3 ending features Old Man Gus, Big Man Jepperd, Becky, and the Alaskan alliance battling evil Zhang, with Old Man Gus speaking to his colony.

Gus destroyed the mystical tree after losing his mother Birdie, leading to Earth pulling back the Sick and leaving hybrids as dominant species. A Sweet Tooth revival could focus on a young adult Gus, his first marriage to Wendy, and his hybrid family's lives in Yellowstone. Fans can also meet friends like Theo, the flying Theo.

The new season could explore the impact of Birdie and Pubba's deaths on Gus as he grew older, and the potential for Gus and his friends to cope with the trauma of the war. It also suggests Bear as a potential den mother, similar to Aimee's zoo. As humanity dies out, science cells may hunt hybrids to find a cure, create new humans, or ensure their survival. The chapter remains vague about Big Man Jepperd's death.

New communities could encroach for resources, hunting as villains, per shows like The Walking Dead. The creator of the comics, Jeff Lemire, rounded out his story with this approach. He showed an older, more aggressive Gus using a hybrid army to intimidate and kill humans who broke their borders. Such a strategy could test Gus, his council, and hybrids who think they may need to become extremists to save their home. This direction would test Gus' moral compass and challenge his ethics, something Becky and Jepperd embraced when they accepted humanity was the virus that needed to be purged from the world.

A new season or spin off could expand the Alaskan Saga

Netflix could expand on the themes of the three seasons of Sweet Tooth, focusing on other parts of the world and focusing on domestic stories. Alaska could serve as the anchor, where Gus found the tree and Nuka, the Snow Fox Girl, is set to explore new hybrids. Alaska's short-sold state could also be a cross-over with Gus' future stories, as it is the epicenter of everything and is the location where the first hybrid, Munaq, was born and died.

Sweet Tooth: The Return features an evil cult seeking hybrid DNA for a cure, reinterpreting the show's Zhang's attempt to obtain it from tree sap. The cult uses humans as guinea pigs and clones hybrids, using the remains of the first hybrids (animal gods) as building blocks. This lore can be used to explore themes of colonization and genocide, their impact on indigenous communities, which the comics heavily influenced.

This opens up a path for Nuka to become a Chosen One, for new hybrids to have more agency, and for an older Gus to bring his and Becky's animal army over. This would focus on horror and more nuanced stories than just warm, fuzzy family tales. The Return was all about evolution, with the cult using drones and other bits of advanced technology. This would definitely freshen the property up for a new audience and evolve the narrative. Alaska was important in the comics, but on screen, it feels like there is untapped potential with it being ground zero.

Fans could see a different kind of warfare against hybrids and hybrid sympathizers. Some groups may have united with militarized hybrids like soldiers, which is an angle that Rosie and the Wolf Boys addressed. However, this can actually show the hybrids as the more sinister villains, inverting the entire essence of the franchise where people assume humanity would rule them in partnerships. While the show didn't focus on religion much, shifting gears to places like India could add new dimensions.

