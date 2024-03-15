Lionsgate just released a trailer for Rupert Sanders’ new version of The Crow, featuring Bill Skarsgård and FKA Twigs, set to come out on June 7.

The Crow trailer reveals Bill Skarsgård coming back from dead

Based on a graphic novel by James O’Barr, this movie tells the story of Eric Draven (played by Skarsgård), who is killed along with his girlfriend Shelly (FKA Twigs). After his death, Eric returns to avenge their murders, gaining supernatural powers to withstand attacks.

In the trailer, we see Eric fighting back from beyond the grave, using his newfound abilities to seek revenge. There are intense scenes of violence, including one where Eric shoots himself through the chest to defeat an attacker and then pulls out a sword from his own body to finish the job. Sanders, the director, explains that the film explores themes of loss, grief, and the boundary between life and death.

You can watch the trailer for The Crow remake below.

Who's the star cast in The Crow?

Bill Skarsgård, known for his role as Pennywise the Clown in the It movies, portrays Eric Draven, while FKA Twigs, who starred in Honey Boy, plays his fiancée, Shelly. Isabella Wei, known for 1899, rounds out the primary ensemble as Zadie.

The original movie, The Crow, directed by Alex Proyas and starring Brandon Lee, faced tragedy during production when Lee was fatally shot by a prop gun. Sanders acknowledges this tragedy and hopes to honor Lee’s legacy with this new adaptation, stating that Lee’s spirit lives on in the film. The original film led to three sequels in 1996, 2000, and 2005.

The Crow gets 4K UHD release ahead of 30th Anniversary

In the upcoming days, interested buyers can purchase The Crow's disc on Amazon, offering both standard and limited edition SteelBook variants for the 4K UHD release. Last year, Dariusz Wolski, an Academy Award-nominated cinematographer, hinted at a 4K restoration of The Crow coming to Paramount Plus.

