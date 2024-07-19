Taylor Swift Alleged Stalker 'Detained' Before Her Eras Tour Concert Performance In Germany; Details Inside

Taylor Swift kicked off her Eras Tour concert with a spectacular performance in Germany. However, just before her first show in the city, her alleged stalker was arrested on Wednesday. According to reports, German police detained an American man suspected of stalking Swift and supposedly making threats against her and her reported boyfriend, Travis Kelce, on social media. Read on further to know more details!

Taylor Swift is making headlines as the singer rocks the stage with her sensational performance during her Eras Tour concert in Germany on July 18. According to a recent report by Deadline, before her show and her performance at Veltins Arena in Gelsenkirchen, Germany, police "detained a U.S. man" suspected of stalking her. The report further mentioned that the man was allegedly making threats against her and her boyfriend, Travis Kelce, on social media.

The outlet noted that the man was trying to attend her concert in Gelsenkirchen, and he had a ticket. However, he was taken into custody at the entry control point before the concert on Wednesday. The event organizers alerted the authorities about the suspected stalker’s troubling behavior online.

However, authorities mentioned that neither Swift nor her boyfriend Kelce, who attended her show, nor the audience were in "danger." The show, one of three concerts Swift is performing in Gelsenkirchen, was attended by 60,000 people.

As per Marca, the police stated, "As the first investigations could not completely rule out that he presented a danger, the suspect was identified and detained at the access control before the concert."

Taylor Swift says her iconic Eras Tour has become her 'entire life'

In June 2024, Taylor Swift announced during her Eras Tour show in Liverpool, England, that her iconic tour would end in December 2024. As per EW, during the show, Swift told the audience that celebrating her 100th show means she's finally accepting that "this is the very first time I've ever acknowledged to myself and admitted that this tour is gonna end in December. Like, that's it."

The singer further mentioned that the Eras Tour has become her "entire life," and she doesn't remember her old hobbies, noting "All I do when I'm not on stage is just like sit at home and try to think of some clever acoustic song mashups and thinking about what you might like to hear."

Meanwhile, Taylor Swift has seven shows planned in Germany over the next two weeks, with performances in Gelsenkirchen, Hamburg, and Munich.