Taylor Swift Leaves Fans Impressed With Her Polish Phrases During Eras Tour Warsaw

This week, Taylor Swift charmed her Warsaw audience on her Eras Tour by utilizing Polish idioms. She spoke to her fans in Polish after her performance at PGE Narodowy on August 2 and expressed her loyalty to them.

These Polish lyrics quickly went viral on the internet, along with other highlights of her performance. Polish was spoken by Taylor and her group in a video that Julia Fijałkowska posted to TikTok.

The video was identified as being from Swift's second night of performances in Warsaw. Swift took this step in an attempt to connect with her Polish fan base. Swift surprised the audience by greeting them with "sigma" and said, "Milo was poznać," which means "nice to meet you."

She also welcomed the audience to the Eras Tour in Polish, expressing her love for them, thanking them, and asking whether everything was fine. Fans were impressed by her attempts to speak Polish, with one fan saying on social media that her efforts represented a significant triumph for Slavic Swifties.

During her second night in Warsaw, Taylor Swift engaged with her audience by asking them what month it was before performing "August" from her Folklore album. This interaction was captured in a TikTok video, where she was seen smiling and involving her fans in the moment.

Swift also introduced two new mashups for her Warsaw performance. She combined "Red" from her 2012 album with Maroon from her 2022 album Midnights, creating a nearly 5-minute piano medley.

On social media, fans posted the mashup's lyrics, highlighting Swift's final line, "Loving him was red, so scarlet it was maroon." She also sang an acoustic cover of Speak Now (Taylor's Version)'s I Can See You and The Tortured Poets Department's I Can Fix Him (No Really I Can).

Fans who did not have tickets have been drawn to Swift's Eras Tour because to its success. From a hill behind the stadium, a large number of people in Munich attended the concerts.

Swift thanked her followers on Instagram, describing the event as "magical" and expressing her gratitude for the vast number of people who watched the show online. She was excited about her next show in Warsaw on August 3 and the remaining 11 shows throughout Europe.

