Grammy Awards 2024: Taylor Swift Creates Grammys History By securing Her Fourth Album Of The Year Win For 'Midnights

Taylor Swift continues to be the best in the business and her history-making fourth Album of the Year win at the 2024 Grammy Awards stands as evidence of it. The Anti-Hero singer took home two awards tonight out of her six nominations at the 66th Grammys.

Taylor Swift, a recipient of 14 Grammy Awards, now also holds the record for the most Album of the Year wins in the history of the Grammy Awards. She won the title tonight for Midnights in addition to securing the Best Pop Vocal Album award. By winning the Album of the Year award, which was presented by none other than Celine Dion, Taylor Swift bested artists like Frank Sinatra, Stevie Wonder, and Paul Simon, who each have three Album of the Year Grammy awards.

Here's what Taylor said to celebrate her historic win;

Taylor Swift’s acceptance speech for her historic Album of the Year win

The spotlight shone bright on the Love Story singer when she took center stage post her historic win at the 2024 Grammys. “I would love to tell you this is the best moment of my life, but I feel this happy when I finish a song, or when I crack the code to a bridge that I love, or when I’m shortlisting a music video, or when I’m working with my dancers,” Taylor said while accepting one of the big four Grammy awards.

“For me, the award is the work,” she added. The Cruel Summer singer also thanked her best friend and collaborator Jack Antonoff, who she labeled as “A Once in a generation producer.”

Everything about Taylor Swift’s new album The Tortured Poets Department

Taylor not only made history and took home two gold gramophones at the 66th Grammy Awards but she also set the Swiftie world on fire by announcing a brand-new album, The Tortured Poets Department during the Grammys on Sunday.

“I want to say thank you to the fans by telling you a secret that I’ve been keeping from you for the past two years, which is that my brand new album comes out April 19,” Taylor said while holding her Grammy award for Best Pop Vocal Album.

The artwork for her 11th record, posted on Swift’s website, features a black and white photo of the singer lying on her bed. Per the website, the upcoming album will have 16 tracks plus a bonus track titled The Manuscript.

