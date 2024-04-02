Taylor Swift Enters World's Billionaire List Alongside The Richest People In World; Deets Inside

“New money, suit and tie, I can read you like a magazine”, while Taylor Swift believes money makes one predictable, the Blank Space singer has just made it to the billionaire club and a prominent magazine like Forbes has included the pop sensation into their billionaire list. As Eras Tour makes hype worldwide, and the Midnights singer has huge assets, everyone wants to know how the 34-year-old made it to the Forbes Billionaire Club.

Is Taylor Swift a part of the Billionaire club now?

Yes. As per Forbes, Swift is a billionaire now. They posted their annual article stating how Taylor Swift has become the newest member of this club. The business magazine wrote, “The most famous newcomer is, of course, Taylor Swift, whose record-breaking, five-continent Eras Tour is the first to surpass $1 billion in revenue.”

They also added, “The 34-year-old pop star amassed an estimated $1.1 billion fortune, based on earnings from the blockbuster tour, the value of her music catalog and her real estate portfolio.”

As per Forbes, Taylor Swift is the first musician to be a part of the billionaire club. This is just based on her songs and performances. The Eras Tour which has been happening since 2023, became the highest-selling tour worldwide.

What’s special about this Forbes Billionaire annual list announcement for Taylor Swift?

While this announcement makes Taylor Swift an A-list celebrity, it is interesting to note how the date of this announcement is just a day after the multiple Grammys winner took the 2024 iHeartRadio Music Awards home for the prestigious artist of the year category.

While the Red singer did not attend this award show in person, which happened in Los Angeles, she sent her pre-recorded speech thanking everyone.

She shouted out to her Swiftians and said, ”To the fans, it’s completely up to you to choose how you spend your time.” The iconic singer also added, “What concerts you want to go to, what music do you want to make the soundtrack to your life, and to anyone who has included me in those choices, I’m so, so, so thankful for that.”

As we wait to see how Taylor Swift’s new album The Tortured Poets Department mesmerizes us, stay tuned to Pinkvilla for more updates.

