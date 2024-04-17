Taylor Swift Joins Hands With Spotify For 'Library Installation' Ahead Of The Tortured Poets Department's Release

In order to prepare her fans for the impending release of her new album, Taylor Swift has partnered with Spotify. The "Cruel Summer" singer and Spotify announced on April 15 that they would be working together on a "library installation" for her new album, The Tortured Poets Department, in Los Angeles.

The firm said in a press statement that Swifties can explore an outdoor poetry library that has been "highly curated to represent the direction of the new record" as part of the exhibition.

Taylor Swift Teams Up with Spotify for 'Library Installation' Before Album Release

According to Spotify, the installation will have shelves full of books and "visual surprises" that are likely all references to or inspirations for Swift's upcoming CD. While it's open, it will be updated with fresh content every day, and the business hinted that The Tortured Poets Department may contain some spoilers.

From April 16–18, The Grove in Los Angeles will host a library exhibition. However, Spotify assures fans that all the surprises and the album countdown will be accessible on Swift's album countdown page as well as the music distributor's social media accounts.

Swift is stepping it up a notch less than a week before The Tortured Poets Department hits stores. She worked with Spotify once more earlier this week, this time to send a unique video message reminding listeners to pre-save the album on the service.

Swift may be heard saying in the monochrome video, "Hey Spotify, happy release week of The Tortured Poets Department album," "Make sure to preserve the album and keep checking back for more updates from the department."

Taylor Swift's Album Teaser: Typewriter Clues and Grammy Reveal

Swift is seen in the video sitting at a typewriter, which she also used to reveal a few lyrics from the album that will be released on April 8—the day of the solar eclipse. She posted on her Instagram Stories at the time, writing, "Crowd goes wild at her fingertips/Half moonshine, Full eclipse."

Swift first shockingly revealed that she would be releasing her eleventh studio album at her 2024 Grammy Awards acceptance speech for Midnights, the best pop vocal album (which also happened to be her 13th Grammy prize, which is renowned for being her lucky number).

Swift praised her fans during the address for supporting her 10th album, Midnights, and said she wanted to give them back by sharing with them the information about her upcoming album, which she had been keeping a secret for the past two years.

