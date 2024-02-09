Taylor Swift Messes Up Dance Choreography During Tokyo Eras Concert; Find Out What Happened

Taylor Swift was captured in a messy moment, as the singer nearly slipped during her performance at the Japan Eras Tour. On February 7th, the pop icon performed her song from the Midnights album, along with a bit of dance. Swift missed her mark and almost fell as the fans snapped at the incident. The Swifties believe it was her leg strength that saved her from having an embarrassing moment.

Swift will be performing for four nights in Tokyo, starting on February 7th, marking her first day of the international tour. The Lover singer will go around Australia, Asia, and Europe in the coming days. The Midnights singer is also expected to take a break between the Japan and Australia tours in order to support her boyfriend, Travis Kelce, at the Super Bowl game.

Fans Reactions On Taylor Swift's Mishap

The fans at the Taylor Swift concert captured the uneasy moment of the singer while she saved herself and continued to perform. The swifties took to X (formerly Twitter) to share their reactions to the blunder. While one fan wrote, "She has been doing her squats," the other wrote, "It was because of her strong thighs." One of the fans had a little laugh while writing that she could comfortably sit in this position "without a chair."

Taylor Swift And Travis Kelce Relationship

Taylor Swift and Travis Kelce made their relationship public in October 2023, two months after the duo started dating. Swift and Kelce first met at the former's Eras Tour concert in July 2023. In a podcast, the footballer revealed how he tried to woo the singer in their initial days. He said, "I was disappointed that she doesn't talk before or after her shows because she has to save her voice for the 44 songs that she sings." Kelce added, "If you're up at Taylor Swift concerts, there are friendship bracelets, and I received a bunch of them being there, but I wanted to give Taylor Swift one with my number on it."

Ever since the two have been going out together, fans have become the cheerleaders of Taylor Swift and Travis Kelce's moments.

