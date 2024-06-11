Laapataa Ladies: THIS actor from Kiran Rao’s directorial was in class 9 when she shot film; can you guess?

Remember Phool from Laapataa Ladies? The innocent bride who gets exchanged with another bride during her train ride in the film? Actress Nitanshi Goel, who played this character in Kiran Rao's directorial venture, has been receiving quite an appreciation for her role on the Internet.

At 16, Nitanshi has gained the recognition that she truly deserves.

Do you know that Nitanshi Goel was studying in 9th grade when she shot the film? The actress recently spoke about preparing for her exams during the shoot, and it will surely inspire you.

Nitanshi Goel sheds light on managing studies and film shoot

Nitanshi Goel, who recently sat down for Ranveer Allahbadia's podcast interview, The Ranveer Show, shared her preparation strategy during the shoot of the film. "I took my exams just before the shooting of Laapataa Ladies," Nitanshi said.

The young actress appeared for her final exams, a day after the shoot was completed. "So, the time I got to prepare for my exam was during the break in between the shots," she added.

Nitanshi further shared that the actress would often carry her science and mathematics books with her on the set.

Nitanshi Goel studied with her mom

Nitanshi Goel then said that she would study with her mom, who worked as a teacher. "So that's somewhere the perks of having a teacher as your mom," the 16-year-old actress said.

Nitanshi Goel's role in Laapataa Ladies

Nitanshi Goel played the role of Deepak Kumar's bride, Phool Kumari, in Laapataa Ladies. Nitanshi was paired opposite actor Sparsh Shrivastava in the film. The movie also stars Pratibha Ranta, Ravi Kishan, and Chhaya Kadam.

Laapataa Ladies was released in theatres on March 1, 2024. The comedy-drama film was directed by Kiran Rao and jointly produced by Rao, Aamir Khan, and Jyoti Deshpande. It is available to watch on Netflix.

Nitanshi Goel's work front

Before Laapataa Ladies, Nitanshi Goel previously worked in a handful of television shows, web series and films. Nitanshi has appeared in movies namely M.S. Dhoni: The Untold Story, Indu Sarkar, and Maidaan.

Her other works include a TV show, Thapki Pyar Ki and a TV series titled Inside Edge.