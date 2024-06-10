Taylor Swift and Blake Lively’s Friendship Timeline

Taylor Swift and Blake Lively have been best friends for a long time now. Over the years, both Swift and Lively have publicly shown their love for one another. The Love Story hitmaker adores her best friend and her family. Recently, at her phenomenal Eras Tour show in Madrid, fans spotted Blake Lively and Ryan Reynolds alongside their three daughters, James, Inez, and Betty. At the Madrid show, Swift acknowledged Lively and her kids by giving them a shout-out during the Folklore and Evermore set.

During the set, Swift gave a speech in which she said her favorite characters ever are James, Inez, and Betty. These are, in fact, the names of the Gossip Girl alum’s daughters. For the uninitiated, Swift has even included Lively and Ryan Reynolds' children in her songs. The couple's daughter, James, makes a voice cameo in Swift's Reputation tune, Gorgeous.

In 2020, James, Inez, and Betty are all mentioned in the folklore song Betty. In 2023, Lively took James and Inez on the Eras Tour to show their support for their “aunt" Taylor.

Taylor Swift and Blake Lively's connection is only getting stronger. The singer and actress first met in 2015. Lively uploaded a snap from a L'Oréal campaign with a cheeky reference to Swift's star-studded Bad Blood music video in the text. While fans originally misinterpreted the caption, Lively swiftly clarified, indicating the fact that she was an entire Swiftie.

The two finally met in Australia for an eventful day out, and the rest is pretty much history. Since then, the two have been extremely close, sharing images of their relationship on social media, supporting one another at major events, and attending each other's parties. Let’s take a look at their friendship timeline.

2015: Taylor Swift and Blake Lively met in Australia

In 2015, during Taylor Swift's 1989 tour, Blake Lively and Swift hung out together in December. The two got together in Australia for an eventful day at the Warner Bros. Movie World theme park in Queensland.

2016: Taylor Swift was joined by Blake Lively and Ryan Reynolds at her Fourth of July party

Blake Lively and Ryan Reynolds attended Taylor Swift's annual Fourth of July event in 2016. In addition to a group shot with Swift in front of pyrotechnics, Lively and Reynolds were seen in a cute pair portrait with Swift and her then-boyfriend Tom Hiddleston.

The same year, the Gossip Girl alum also made it official that she was besties with Swift after she wished her a happy birthday that year. A year after their vacation to Australia, Lively wished Swift a happy (belated) birthday in a now deleted Instagram post. Lively shared a selfie with the caption, "People Who I Not Only Really Love, But Also Really Like, That Were Born Yesterday: Part 1 of 2. @taylorswift, you understand how I feel."

2017: Taylor Swift featured Blake Lively and Ryan Reynolds' daughter James in her song Gorgeous

When Swift dropped Reputation in November 2017, Swifties were thrilled to discover that the voice heard at the opening of her song Gorgeous is Lively and Reynolds' daughter James. At Swift's Reputation tour in Massachusetts in 2018, Lively and Reynolds even reacted to their daughter's voice being played on stage. The couple were seen in the audience filming Swift's performance of the song. Lively later revealed on Good Morning America that the clip depicts the true, unfiltered version of their terrible stage-parent pride.

2019: Blake Lively and Ryan Reynolds celebrated New Year's Eve with Taylor Swift

Taylor Swift kicked off 2019 with a wonderful costume party where guests showed up as their favorite childhood heroes. Swift shared a picture on Instagram where she was seen dressed as Ariel from The Little Mermaid, alongside Lively, dressed as Dorothy from The Wizard of Oz.

The same-year Gossip Girl alum and Deadpool star also attended Swift’s 30th birthday bash in December. The couple were spotted kissing each other in the picture shared by Swift on Instagram.

2020: Taylor Swift mentioned Blake Lively and Ryan Reynolds' kids in her song Betty from Folklore

Taylor Swift featured Blake Lively and Ryan Reynolds' children once more on her Folklore album. Although this time she merely used their names, The names of the couple's daughters, James, Inez, and Betty, all appear in the song Betty. When Swift won Album of the Year at the Grammys in March 2021, she mentioned Lively and Reynolds throughout her speech.

2020: Blake Lively wished Taylor Swift a happy birthday

On December 13, 2020, Blake wished Taylor Swift a happy birthday on Instagram. Lively even thanked her for the release of Evermore. In the caption, she wrote, “There was happiness because of you. Happy happy birthday! Thank you for #Evermore! There's nothing better than receiving gifts on others' birthdays. love you.”

2021: Taylor Swift and Blake Lively support and hug out with one another

Taylor Swift and Blake Lively celebrated Halloween Day together in 2021. Swift, dressed as a squirrel, was spotted accompanying Lively and Reynolds as they went trick-or-treating with their children in New York City.

The same year, when Swift appeared as the musical guest on Saturday Night Live on November 13, Lively and Reynolds showed their support by attending the filming. They were also seen at Swift's afterparty in New York City, where observant fans noticed Lively was wearing the same heart-shaped red ring she wore earlier in the week at a Betty Buzz cocktail event. And it's evident that being pals with Swift makes you as obsessed with Easter eggs as she is, because the ring features prominently in their most recent collaboration.

2021: Blake Lively directed Taylor Swift’s I Bet You Think About Me music video

Swifties were stocked when Taylor Swift announced she was dropping a freshly minted music video for her song I Bet You Think About Me from her re-recorded album Red (Taylor’s Version). But fans were thrilled when the Anti-Hero singer announced that the outstanding Blake Lively directed the music video.

Swift confirmed after her SNL performance that Lively would direct the music video for I Bet You Think About Me from Red (Taylor's Version). The video was released on November 15, 2021, and marked Lively's directing debut. Swift also posted a cute TikTok of Lively on set to commemorate the milestone.

2022: Taylor Swift and Blake Lively supported one another

Taylor Swift expressed her delight in February 2022 on her now-deleted Instagram Story after she received an ACM Award nomination for her music video, I Bet You Think About Me (Taylor's Version). She captioned the now-deleted story, "AHHHHHHH Congratulations, @blakelively, MILES, and @keleighteller!!!! Big group hug! I loved making this video, and it's so cool to see the @acmawards nominate it for video of the year." Swift and Lively co-wrote the music video, which the actress also produced alongside Swift's brother Austin.

In June of the same year, Lively attended the screening of Swift's All Too Well: The Short Film at the Beacon Theater in New York City as part of the 2022 Tribeca Film Festival. Reynolds joined his wife in supporting their acquaintance. Lively attended the event in a white midi-length dress with a tan handbag and gold-studded, nude T-strap shoes. Interestingly, Swift wore identical shoes on The Tonight Show with Jimmy Fallon in 2019. In September 2022, Blake Lively was nominated for a CMA award for directing Swift’s video, I Bet You Think About Me.

In September, the Gossip Girl star posted a few baby bump pics on Instagram, including a cute photo with Swift. Lively wore a pink bikini as she embraced the pop artist, who was dressed casually in striped shorts, a tank top, and Ray-Ban sunglasses. Reynolds spoke about Swift while promoting his film Spirited in New York City. Though he refuted popular speculation that the singer might appear in Deadpool 3, Reynolds stated that she would be welcome. In an interview with Entertainment Tonight in November 2022, she said, "Are you kidding me? I'd do everything for that woman. She is a genius.”

The actor also revealed that his entire family is obsessed with Swift and her album Midnights. "Oh, my God. Yes. I am not kidding—all of us, the entire house. I love it so much. I do, and so do Blake and my daughters. We love it. Obsessed.” In November 2022, Swift received Favorite Pop Album at the American Music Awards. While accepting the award, she acknowledged Lively. "I want to take a moment to thank someone who directed the music video I Bet You Think About Me, my beautiful, brilliant friend, my director Blake Lively.”

2023: Taylor Swift and Blake Lively went out for dinner multiple times following her breakup with Joe Alwyn

Taylor Swift spent a girls' night out in New York City after splitting up with longtime boyfriend Joe Alwyn. She was joined by several of her celebrity friends, including the Haim sisters, Gigi Hadid, and Blake Lively. In March, Lively attended Swift's Eras Tour in Philadelphia with her daughters James and Inez. During the show, Swift mentioned Lively's children while discussing naming characters after them in folklore.

She also said hi to them while she played All Too Well on stage and was seen holding hands with James as she exited the stadium at the end of the night. The two friends were photographed having dinner at Zero Bond in New York City. Lively wore a tweed miniskirt and a denim top, while Swift chose a black cardigan and a pleated grey skirt. The same year Lively also attended Swift’s star-studded birthday.

2023: Taylor Swift and Blake Lively attended several Kansas City Chiefs games

Taylor Swift and Blake Lively were spotted having a girls' night out with Sophie Turner and Brittany Mahomes the night before the New York Jets faced the Kansas City Chiefs. Swift was joined by a few famous friends, including Lively and her husband, Ryan Reynolds, to cheer on Travis Kelce at the Kansas City Chiefs game on October 1, 2023. The three were spotted arriving at MetLife Stadium together before watching the game from a box.

2024: Taylor Swift and Blake Lively attend the Super Bowl

Taylor Swift was accompanied by her closest friends, including Blake Lively, as she cheered on Travis Kelce in the 2024 Super Bowl. The Gossip Girl alum arrived at the stadium wearing tight curls and a red tracksuit, while Swift was dressed in all black with a red jacket thrown over her shoulders.

2024: Taylor Swift gives Blake Lively's kids a shoutout at the Eras Tour show in Madrid

Blake Lively's daughters received a special shoutout while attending Taylor Swift's Eras tour in Madrid. On Wednesday, May 29, 2024, the actress' daughters Betty, Inez, and James were spotted enjoying Swift's concert in several fan videos and images published on X, also known as Twitter. Swift later addressed the audience, including Lively's daughters. On stage, the performer strummed her guitar and stated, "I have to say that in folklore, some of my favorite characters are named James, Inez, and Betty." Swift was alluding to her album Folklore, which includes the song Betty, which bears the names of all three of Lively's older children.

