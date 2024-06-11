'Dishonesty Isn't In The Cards'; Deadpool And Wolverine Director Confirms That Taylor Swift Is NOT In The Film

Taylor Swift will not be part of the MCU!

Speculation was rife that the Cruel Summer hit-maker might enter the Marvel Cinematic Universe with a cameo in Deadpool and Wolverine. However, the film's creators and Ryan Reynolds were strictly against relying on falsified rumors for promotion's sake and have denied Swift’s appearance in the movie!

Taylor Swift will not be seen in Deadpool and Wolverine

Sorry, Swifties, but the pop star will not soon enter the superhero universe! The film’s director, Shawn Levy, spoke to Entertainment Weekly and said, "I regret that I was not quicker to shut it down the first time, so I'm going to default to my very true situation.”

He added that Reynolds is strictly against using baseless conjectures to promote the film and wants to avoid talking about “all of these proliferating rumors."

In an interview with Fandango in May, the Deadpool actor said that "straight-up dishonesty isn't in the cards" when asked about the rumor.

However, he added that surprises are always on the cards for a universe as vast as the Deadpool and Wolverine universe. "Anything can happen, and that's sort of what I love about this universe. Surprises are the essence of Deadpool.”

How did the speculation begin?

There are so many reasons why fans thought Swift’s entry in Deadpool and Wolverine was inevitable. Fans thought the pop star might enter the MCU as Dazzler after Reynolds and Hugh Jackman, the stars of the upcoming Deadpool film, were spotted at the Kansas City Chiefs NFL games.

They were also accompanied by Shawn Levy and Swift, who was there to support her boyfriend, Chiefs tight end Travis Kelce. Moreover, the IF actor’s wife, Blake Lively, famously has a close relationship with Swift, which fueled the rumor of the latter’s potential cameo.

Another key aspect that triggered the speculation was the Maroon singer’s friendship with the film’s director, who was also part of her self-directed music video, All Too Well. Although the rumors are confirmed to be false, MCU fans will get to see the unlikely duo of Jackman and Reynolds for the first time!

Deadpool and Wolverine will hit the theatres on July 26.