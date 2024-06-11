Travis Kelce’s Hilarious Reaction to Comparisons Between Taylor Swift’s Stardom and His Softball Championship Win

Mike Golic Jr. drew parallels between Travis Kelce and Taylor Swift on the Gojo and Golic Show. Jokes were made about the NFL star’s latest championship win. Kelce had one heck of a reaction to the comparison.

Kelce participated in a charity softball championship on Saturday, June 8. The NFL star hit a home run to add another title to his resume. He celebrated the win by flipping his bat. Kelce even took a lap around the bases. Little did he know he’d later be roasted for the same.

Travis Kelce’s reaction to Comparison with Taylor Swift

Golic praised the Chiefs tight end for his expertise in multiple sports. He claimed that Kelce could probably have success in a bunch of sports. But he quickly moved to making some sarcastic remarks about Kelce.

“How difficult it is to register on the Richter scale in the house that he's now a part of with Taylor Swift.”, Golic quipped. He continued the joke by explaining a hypothetical scene between Kelce and Swift.

Golic said that Taylor Swift stimulates the global economy on weekends. She enriches the lives of thousands and Hundreds of people. But he took a funny jab at Kelce by stating the TE’s response.

Mike Golic Jr. joked that Kelce would say he cracked 11 dingers in a softball game. “Feeling pretty good about this one, babe”, Golic added to the punchline.

Travis Kelce was impressed by the hilarious takes. He took to X, formerly Twitter, to praise the show hosts. “Love listening to these guys!”, Kelce posted with some laughing emojis. He even quoted the feeling pretty good about it, babe part to his post.

Travis Kelce and Taylor Swift’s engagement

Families of the power couple believe that Swift and Kelce might get engaged sooner than expected. The love birds recently sneaked out to Lake Como, Italy for a romantic holiday. It sparked various rumors about their relationship.

Both celebrities haven’t dropped any clue about their future. People close to them think that they want to give it a little more time.