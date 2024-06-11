Travis Kelce Urges NFL Stars to Start Setting Themselves Up for Life After Football

Travis Kelce has done a phenomenal job this offseason. The NFL star put his skills to the test in various fields. He wants his mates in the football community to follow the same. Kelce believes that all players should prepare themselves for the future.

The Chiefs tight end recently made an appearance on the Good Morning America show. He talked about his life off the field. Kelce said he is living the dream amid his Super Bowl win and romance with Taylor Swift. Apart from that, he had a piece of advice for NFL players.

Travis Kelce’s advice to fellow athletes

The highest-paid TE in the league had a tough time managing his commitments this year. But he doesn’t want to limit himself to one thing. Kelce said that football is always on his mind. But in the offseason, he tried to set himself up for life after football.

Travis Kelce then went on to make a bold claim. He suggested that all players should try to think about their post-retirement era. It seems a valuable piece of advice, considering a player can't stay on the gridiron forever.

The 3x Super Bowl winner co-hosts the New Heights podcast with his brother Jason Kelce. He recently finished shooting for the game show Are You Smarter Than a Celebrity. It will be released on Amazon Prime pretty soon.

Kelce is also set to make his mark in Hollywood. The NFL star has signed up for a horror show. He is in the cast for Ryan Murphy’s Grotesquerie. There are reports that Kelce is seeking more movie offers.

How many Super Bowl rings does Travis Kelce want?

Kelce was recently featured in ZenWTR’s advertisement. He revealed he wants to win the same number of SB rings as Michael Jordan’s NBA championships. Kelce aims to be a good human. He wants to make a difference in the football community.