Panchayat 3: Did you know Durgesh Kumar didn’t audition for Bhushan aka Banrakas but for THIS role? Here’s what happened

Bhushan Kumar aka 'Banrakas' played by actor Durgesh Kumar is one of the most entertaining characters from Jitendra Kumar's TV series Panchayat. His dialogue, "dekh raha hai Binod" has become iconic ever since he was introduced in the Amazon Prime Video series.

But do you know that Durgesh Kumar didn't audition for this role? Yes, it is indeed true that the actor was chosen to play a different role in Panchayat. Kumar recently sat down for a podcast and spoke about how he got to perform Bhushan Kumar's role in the series.

Durgesh Kumar talks about how he landed up in Panchayat

In a new interview with Digital Commentary, Durgesh Kumar shared that he auditioned for a photographer's role in Jitendra Kumar's series. However, the role later went to Aspirants writer Deepesh Sumitra Jagdish and Kumar ended up playing 'Banrakas' in the series.

"Bhushan ka audition nahin hua tha. Photographer ka audition hua tha. (I didn't audition for Bhushan. I did that for the photographer's role)," Kumar said.

"Aspirant ke jo writer hain unhone wo role kiya tab mujhe Bhushan ka role (mila). '...Ek din ka role hai karoge kya?' aur tab maine ek din ka role kiya (Aspirants writer Deepesh ji performed the role, and then I was offered Bhushan's. I was asked if I would do a one-day role and I said yes)," he added.

When asked about how much money he earned for his role in the first season, he said, "Rs. 10,000." Kumar added that the Panchayat team also arranged flights, food, and accommodation for him.

Advertisement

Durgesh Kumar was also quizzed about whether Amazon Prime pays the remuneration or The Viral Fever. To which, he quipped, "Ye humein nahin pata, (paisa) account mein aa jaata hai (I don't know. I receive money in my bank account."

More about Panchayat

Created by The Viral Fever, Panchayat is a comedy-drama television series that has run for three seasons till now. Jitendra Kumar plays the lead in the series. It also stars Raghubir Yadav, Neena Gupta, Chandan Roy, and Faisal Malik in key roles. While the first season was released in 2020, the second season premiered in 2022. The third season has been streaming on Amazon Prime Video since May 2024.

Durgesh Kumar's work front

Durgesh Kumar appeared in Alia Bhatt and Randeep Hooda-starrer Highway. He played the role of Aadoo in the 2014 movie. Kumar has also worked in movies like Freaky Ali, Sultan, Bahen Hogi Teri, Laapataa Ladies, Bhakshak, and Dedh Bigha Zameen.

Advertisement

ALSO READ: Panchayat 3: Loved Durgesh Kumar aka Banrakas' VIRAL 'alhuaa meeting meeting' dialogue? Know its meaning and backstory