Khabib Nurmagomedov’s Manager Reveals Conor McGregor-Michael Chandler UFC 303 Fight Was Never Cancelled; Details Inside

Former UFC two-division champion Conor McGregor is all set to make his return inside UFC octagon after a long layoff of nearly three years. Notorious will headline the UFC 303 pay-per-view against former Bellator champion and UFC’s number sixth-ranked lightweight contender Michael Chandler.

The company was all set to host the first kick-off UFC 303 press conference at the hometown of Conor McGregor in Dublin, Ireland, on June 3rd, 2024. Unfortunately, the UFC 303 sold-out presser was canceled hours away from the event, and no official reason was revealed.

The cancelation of the UFC 303 press conference ignited a rumor amongst the fight fans, who started speculating about why UFC called off Conor McGregor vs Michael Chandler’s first press conference.

Some fans have suggested that Conor McGregor is potentially pulling out of the main event fight against Michael Chandler, and UFC is now looking for a replacement for Notorious.

Recently, the manager of former UFC lightweight champion Ali Abdelaziz appeared on Submission Radio, where he talked about the current rumor of the Conor McGregor vs Michael Chandler UFC 303 fight cancelation and whether UFC approached him for replacement.

Ali Abdelaziz said, “The Notorious’ over his partying habits and alcohol consumption. He said, “Conor has to get off the bottle, and he has to leave the drugs alone and focus. He’s a guy who was a two-division champion. But is the hard work now there or not there you have to ask him this much.”

Islam Makhachev predicts Conor McGregor will not show up at UFC 303

Conor McGregor is widely regarded as the biggest superstar in the history of UFC. Notorious was away from the UFC octagon for three years.

The last time Conor McGregor competed inside the octagon was in 2021 at UFC 264 pay-per-view against former interim champion Dustin Poirier.

Mystic Mac snapped his leg by the end of the first round. The severe leg injury kept McGregor from the action.

Conor McGregor will finally return to the octagon at the UFC 303 pay-per-view and will face Michael Chandler in five rounds of a mixed martial arts fight in the welterweight division.

A couple of days back, Islam Makhachev gave an interview to Red Corner MMA, where he talked about Conor McGregor’s return, and he predicted that Notorious won’t show up for his fight at UFC 303.

Islam Makhachev said, “I don’t think he (Conor McGregor ) will even show up to his next fight (UFC 303 ). We have all seen that video (Conor McGregor’s party video). Additionally, the press conference got canceled, so I don’t think he will make it to the fight.”

He continued, “ Even if he (Conor McGregor) shows up to the fight, Michael Chandler will win. He has been training harder than Conor McGregor.”

Michael Chandler himself has clarified that Conor McGregor is not pulling out, and the fight is scheduled to take place on the same date, June 29. All questions will be answered when Conor McGregor faces Michael Chandler at the main event of UFC 303 pay-per-view.

